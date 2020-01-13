I feel like it's the beginning

WENN / Cover

Bong Joon Ho's black comedy film has become the first Korean film nominated for Best Film, and the sixth film in a foreign language to win the award for Best Film and International Cinema.

Director Bong Joon Ho is in shock after "Parasite"it became the first Korean film nominated for an Oscar for Best Film.

The filmmaker also received the recognition of Best Director, International Film and Original Screenplay, along with Jin Won Han, and the acclaimed production was also recognized for Edition and Production Design.

"Parasite" is only the sixth foreign-language film that has received Academy Award nominations for Best Film and Best International Film, and the eleventh foreign-language film nominated for Best Film.

"I feel it's like Inception," he tells Deadline referring to the movie that focuses on dreams, "where I will soon wake up and realize that all this was a dream, I'm still in the middle of & # 39; Parasite & # 39; and the whole team is malfunctioning. I see the kitchen truck on fire and I am crying. But right now, everything is great and I am very happy. "

And he adds: "When I was creating this movie, I didn't intend or aim to have any of these things happen. This is very rare in Asia and Korea for a movie to be nominated in categories such as Best Picture and Best Director. We Never I expected none of this and I think all this is thanks to the pure passion that all our great actors and team members had in their quest to create a high quality movie and take on new challenges. I think the Academy members really recognized that as fellow filmmakers. "

Bong Joon Ho hopes that recognition will encourage the public to be more open and watch more films made outside their own countries and cultures.

"I think this was the case not only in the United States, but also in most countries, including Korea, where the public mainly watches national films or Hollywood blockbusters," he adds. "It was not very common for various films to cross continents and access different audiences. But I think audiences are opening to these films and the fact that this Korean-language film was nominated for the Oscars, and was really welcomed by the public American, it reflects that change in attitude. It's like proof of how the public is opening. "