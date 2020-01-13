Huntingdon's goal for Maire Banrigh | Racing news





Maire Banrigh

Maire Banrigh will endeavor to extend her undefeated record on the fences while stepping forward in class and traveling in pursuit of the Mars protectors of Pertemps Lady in Huntingdon on Friday weekdays.

Coach Dan Skelton has set aside the extended two-mile and three-mile long contest for the eight-year-old as a springboard towards a possible bow in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival.

After winning his last two obstacle starts, Maire Banrigh has continued his progression in the realm of persecution, accumulating a hat-trick of victories with victories at Stratford, Warwick and Doncaster.

Skelton said: "I was very happy with Maire Banrigh's performance in Doncaster and I hope she will now go to Lady Protectress in Huntingdon on January 24.

"It is worth a lot of money and although it is more than two miles and three, which is a little further than she has gone, I do not see that it is a struggle on that road."

"She will have an entry in Arkle, where she will get a 7-pound mare allowance, and we'll see how that looks."

Boss Man Fred could face the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices grade two obstacle for three extended miles at Doncaster on January 25 after scoring over the course and distance the last time.

He said: "I was very happy with him in Doncaster and he will enter the Don River there, but we will also monitor the disadvantages.

"We will simply see how the race looks with the numbers and if it can be competitive with its classification. If it is, we will go there and if not, we will go for a disadvantage."