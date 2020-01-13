Hrithik Roshan approached Karan Johar for a spy thriller

Karan Johar recently announced his next film, which will be produced under his own banner, Dharma Productions. The film is an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale R.N Kao's book: Gentleman Spymaster. While details about the movie have not yet been revealed, we find a rumor that has already made us wait for the movie.

A report in a leading newspaper has stated that Hrithik Roshan has been approached for the title role in the film. The report also states that Hrithik is interested and has already read the script, but has not yet signed the dotted lines. Rameshwar Nath Kao was the man behind the formation of the RAW intelligence agency and it is said that the film shows his journey to international espionage.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is expected to begin filming his next director Takht, as he is already in the final stages of his recognition. The film features a star cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.