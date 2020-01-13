Christaan Felber for men's health
Timbaland Accredit your children for helping you make a healthy change in your life.
The 47-year-old music producer, née Timothy Mosley, is reflecting on his trip and overcoming addiction in a new sincere interview. Opening to Men's health In the January / February 2020 issue of the magazine, Timbaland talks about his transformation and how he lost 130 pounds.
Looking back at the ups and downs of his personal and professional life, Timbaland tells the store: "I had to be flogged, because I didn't appreciate anything."
Timbaland's addiction to pills began in 2011, in the following years, the artist divorced his wife and faced money problems.
"(The pain relievers) gave me a great feeling of not worrying, just of being free," Timbaland told the store. "I am like traveling, doing shows, busting them, having fun, just being ignorant."
After going through a troubled moment, the "Sorry,quot; star received a wakeup call.
"I dreamed that death was near," Timbaland recalls. "I saw myself with a white face."
That was when Timbaland realized that he needed to regain his health for his three children.
"It's like a bright light in your brain," Timbaland shares. "This is how you know what true love really is."
To make a change, Timbaland decided to move from his 14,000-square-foot mansion outside of Miami to a 2,500-square-foot condominium downtown, for Men's health.
"I had to reduce the size, take out all that superstar material," says Timbaland. "The divorce at the beginning was very complicated, but now we are good friends."
And as for overcoming addiction, Timbaland tells the store: "This was the path chosen for me. God was rebuilding my character."
Timbaland calls the retreat "one of the most difficult things,quot; he has been through, and adds: "The only things that helped me were my children, my child, God's help to keep my mind still."
In the middle of his new trip, Timbaland went to the gym and started boxing. Check out the video above for more information about Timbaland's health and fitness trip!
