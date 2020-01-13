How Timbaland lost 130 pounds after the near-death nightmare

Timbaland Accredit your children for helping you make a healthy change in your life.

The 47-year-old music producer, née Timothy Mosley, is reflecting on his trip and overcoming addiction in a new sincere interview. Opening to Men's health In the January / February 2020 issue of the magazine, Timbaland talks about his transformation and how he lost 130 pounds.

Looking back at the ups and downs of his personal and professional life, Timbaland tells the store: "I had to be flogged, because I didn't appreciate anything."

Timbaland's addiction to pills began in 2011, in the following years, the artist divorced his wife and faced money problems.

"(The pain relievers) gave me a great feeling of not worrying, just of being free," Timbaland told the store. "I am like traveling, doing shows, busting them, having fun, just being ignorant."