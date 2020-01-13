How Peter Weber and Hannah Brown ended their singles meeting

Anyone who is waiting for a great romantic or dramatic conclusion for the Peter Weber Y Hannah brown Saga might feel a little disappointed right now.

Tonight's episode of The Bachelor He resumed where last week's episode was left, amid the unexpected emotional conversation between current bachelor Peter and reigning Bachelorette Hannah, after Peter asked if Hannah would think about joining the show, and Hannah admitted that she regretted having it sent home when she did.

They continued their conversation, but nothing was resolved. Peter said he was worried that Hannah was just focusing on "what would happen if,quot; and not really focusing on him, and she said it was a mixture of both. They both continued saying they didn't know, even when she climbed into his lap and looked into each other's eyes, until he finally said "I can't do this."