How Peter Weber and Hannah Brown ended their singles meeting

Anyone who is waiting for a great romantic or dramatic conclusion for the Peter Weber Y Hannah brown Saga might feel a little disappointed right now.
Tonight's episode of The Bachelor He resumed where last week's episode was left, amid the unexpected emotional conversation between current bachelor Peter and reigning Bachelorette Hannah, after Peter asked if Hannah would think about joining the show, and Hannah admitted that she regretted having it sent home when she did.
They continued their conversation, but nothing was resolved. Peter said he was worried that Hannah was just focusing on "what would happen if,quot; and not really focusing on him, and she said it was a mixture of both. They both continued saying they didn't know, even when she climbed into his lap and looked into each other's eyes, until he finally said "I can't do this."
Then he said, "You're doing that lip thing," and he worried about the amount of sparkles in his dress that had ended in his jeans.
"This was not supposed to happen like this, so I don't know," Hannah said as they hugged, and continued to hug.
"I wanted to kiss her," Peter said in an interview. "It wasn't so long ago that I know we broke up, so I guess it's okay to feel that way …"
I didn't know if I had to find someone else to move on, or move on before I could find someone else. I was distraught!
Meanwhile, the other women were wondering where Peter had gone, and they were worried about the connection he clearly still had with Hannah. They were right to be worried, of course, because then Peter gathered them, told them that he was not in the proper free space to continue the appointment and said he would see them later for the later party.
The ladies were angry, understandably. They are there to go out with Peter, not for a beautiful love story with Hannah Brown, and that's what everyone told him when they finally got to talk to him.
No matter what the end of his convo with Hannah looked like, he told everyone that she was in the past and was ready to move on. It's hard to believe him after what we all just saw, but it's easy to believe that he wants it to be true.
In the end, she was the girl who chose not to talk about Hannah and, instead, talked about growing up in a typical southern city and being biracial, and received the rose for that no date, so congratulations to Sydney. Sorry, your attempts to dance online without music didn't work, Mykenna.
The cool red girl Corvette took a different tactic, saying yes, if her ex appeared, she would be scared too. This resulted in a kiss after they compared the hair colors, and we would certainly like to remember more than the fact that she appeared the first night in a red Corvette, because it is clearly very cool.
Finally, it was time to move on and move on to #ChampagneGate, which means that it is really time for this show to begin, with the past in the past, for now.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC