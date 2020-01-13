How long is Morgan Rielly out? Chronology of the injury, return date, latest updates on the Toronto Maple Leafs defense

%MINIFYHTMLfb09e154f3e79dd65a30d31b39e949b89% %MINIFYHTMLfb09e154f3e79dd65a30d31b39e949b810%

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be left without their best defender and oldest player while Morgan Rielly recovers from a broken foot.

Rielly was placed on the injured reserve on January 13, a day after Toronto's 8-4 loss to the Florida Panthers. The 25-year-old driver temporarily abandoned that game, but returned to devote more time to ice than any other skater on his team.

%MINIFYHTMLfb09e154f3e79dd65a30d31b39e949b811% %MINIFYHTMLfb09e154f3e79dd65a30d31b39e949b812%

Toronto faces a defense injury crisis when Riellly joins veteran Jake Muzzin on the IR.

MORE: The leaves remind Rasmus Sandin of Morgan Rielly's injury

What is Morgan Rielly's injury?

Rielly briefly emerged from a January 12 loss to the Panthers after he blocked a shot by Aleksander Barkov, but returned to the ice shortly thereafter.

Rielly returned after blocking that shot – Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 13, 2020

He played a maximum of 21:03 in that contest, which made the announcement of the team the day after he had been playing injured was a bit surprising. In fact, the team said Rielly had suffered a broken foot against the Panthers.

(1/2) The @Maple Leafs He announced today that defender Morgan Rielly underwent a CT scan this afternoon after suffering an injury in the game last night against Florida and will be out for a minimum of eight weeks with a fractured foot. – Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 13, 2020

Coincidentally, fellow defenseman Muzzin is also recovering from a broken foot suffered by blocking a shot.

How long will Morgan Rielly be out?

The Leafs expect Rielly to be out for a minimum of eight weeks: the team placed the Vancouver native in the injured reserve on January 13.

(2/2) Rielly will be placed in the injured reserve and will be reevaluated after eight weeks by the medical staff of Maple Leafs. #Leaves forever – Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 13, 2020

If the recovery takes eight weeks, Rielly would return to the Leafs lineup for her March 10 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Morgan Rielly injury timeline

After blocking Aleksander Barkov's shot from close range at the beginning of an 8-4 loss on January 12 against the Panthers in Florida, Rielly left the ice to seek medical treatment. He returned and played the entire game, losing more than 21 minutes.

The Leafs announced the next day that Rielly had suffered a fractured foot on the play and will require eight weeks of recovery time.

Morgan Rielly injuries updates

Just four days before breaking his foot, Rielly revealed that he had been playing with another undisclosed injury for most of the season.

"It was a fairly significant amount of pain," Rielly told The Athletic. “But I did my MRI and all that and there was no damage to the really important things. Therefore, it was just a matter of pain management. "

He did not specify what the ailment was, but he told The Athletic that it was a lower body injury.

"We took some measures during the Christmas holidays and I feel much better after some minor things we did," he added. "And I think it's just having confidence, and the pain is much lower than it was, and I can go out and play more."

After apparently overcoming the mysterious injury, Rielly now embarks on a two-month recovery for the fractured foot.