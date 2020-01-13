How Joe Burrow's speech at Heisman raised thousands for Ohio charity

Field Marshal Joe Burrow is on the verge of the immortality of college football.

The call signal of second-year LSU is a game of leading LSU only the second season 15-0 in the history of modern college football. And it is not unfair to say that the main reason the Tigers are here is because of Burrow's incredible season.

As of this season, Burrow has completed 371 of 478 passes (77.6 percent) for 5,208 aerial yards, 55 annotations to six interceptions and a quarterback rating of 204.6. He also added 311 yards on the ground and four touchdowns on the ground to those already impressive totals, which earned him the Heisman Trophy by an incredible margin.

And even if Burrow can't lead LSU to a victory in Monday's game, no one can take away how good Burrow did with his Heisman stage.

When Burrow was awarded the Heisman on December 14 in New York, he delivered an emotional and sincere speech that attracted national attention to poverty in Athens and Athens County in Ohio, where Burrow grew up at age 9. Mr. Soccer also won in the state of Ohio in 2014 at Athens High School (Ohio).

"Coming from southeastern Ohio, the poverty rate is almost double the national average," Burrow said. "There are so many people there who don't have much, and I'm here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County who are going home without much food at the table, hungry after school. You can be up here too."

Joe Burrow's Heisman Speech

That led to an incredible amount of charitable donations. According to a Times Recorder report (Zanesville, Ohio), Burrow's speech led Athens High School and Ohio University student Will Drabold to start a fundraiser on Facebook for the Athens County Food Pantry .

According to the Times Recorder, the goal of that fundraiser was $ 1,000. He has now exceeded more than $ 500,000 in charitable donations since Burrow Heisman's speech. That has led to a great deal of support for Burrow and LSU from the state of Ohio, even before No. 2 Ohio State was kicked out of the college football qualifier by No. 3 Clemson.

And that in itself is a form of immortality.