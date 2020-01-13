How does the process of political trial in the United States work? The | U.S

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, became the third president in the history of the United States to be dismissed last month when the House of Representatives, controlled by the Democrats, approved two articles of political trial related to the dealings Trump with Ukraine: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The matter will now be moved to the Republican-controlled Senate, where Trump is likely to be acquitted.

Here is a look at how the political trial process works and what it takes to remove a president from office.