How Chris Harrison reacted when he saw Peter and Hannah's convoy

Think about the way you saw the emotional premiere convo of Peter Weber and Hannah Brown, and then imagine if you were really there, watching it in real time, trying to produce a television show.
This is how Chris Harrison saw it months ago, when it was filmed in September (on Hannah Brown's 25th birthday).
"It's fascinating. When I was watching it, when we were there, it wasn't meant. We didn't know what was going to happen, and I always take the signals from the control room. When I'm sitting in a control room, and I'm looking around, and We have all been doing this for a long time, and we are captivated and speechless, sometimes we have tears in our eyes, it is when I know that the formula still works and this concept still works, and we are in something, "he told us in a small group of reporters on the day of the press tour of the ABC TV Critics Association last week.
"I looked around the room during that conversation and you could have heard a pin drop," he continued. "Nobody said anything, nobody talked about what we had to do next. I just let this go, stay away, because you can't write those moments. You can't write it. It wasn't intended." We did not pretend that this was so and then it was and it was spectacular. "
While some might correctly argue that this conversation between Hannah and Peter could have completely ruined the rest of Peter's season, it was definitely a convincing television, more convincing than any conversation he had with any of the women there to compete for his heart.
While we all know that Hannah competed and won Dancing with the stars last fall and we assume that Peter filmed the rest of his Bachelor season and, therefore, the two did not flee together at sunset, they promised us a shocking end to Peter's journey to find love.
We have also been bothered with some turbulence in the first moments of the premiere, with Chris Harrison coming to Pete and telling him that there is something he needs to know that has just come to light. That kind of breakthrough is not something this program usually goes for, and Harrison credits EP Martin Hilton with the idea.
"Someone asked me if there is a dramatic and surprising ending, and I said it is a shocking, fascinating and heartbreaking ending. And you saw part of that," Harrison said. "There is something that comes to light, something that happens that simply turns everything over your head and is a wild twist at the end. And geniusly, Martin Hilton and the post office thought: let's light that up a little, just so that you know what's coming. And yes, it's the most dramatic thing. I hate to say that, but it really is, in a very different way. "
As for tonight, Harrison says to be ready with a bucket of wine and a large box of chocolates, and prepare emotionally to return to where he left it last week, right in the middle of that tearful conversation between Peter and Hannah .
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC