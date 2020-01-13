How Chris Harrison reacted when he saw Peter and Hannah's convoy

Think about the way you saw the emotional premiere convo of Peter Weber and Hannah Brown, and then imagine if you were really there, watching it in real time, trying to produce a television show.

This is how Chris Harrison saw it months ago, when it was filmed in September (on Hannah Brown's 25th birthday).

"It's fascinating. When I was watching it, when we were there, it wasn't meant. We didn't know what was going to happen, and I always take the signals from the control room. When I'm sitting in a control room, and I'm looking around, and We have all been doing this for a long time, and we are captivated and speechless, sometimes we have tears in our eyes, it is when I know that the formula still works and this concept still works, and we are in something, "he told us in a small group of reporters on the day of the press tour of the ABC TV Critics Association last week.