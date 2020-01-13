How & # 39; Internet Express & # 39; is helping cashmere connect | Asia

Challenging snow and cold, Abrar Ahmad, 18, is one of thousands of cashmere who regularly spend hours traveling in a full train to connect while the region deals with the longest Internet blackout imposed by a democracy.

When getting off the crowded train, called "Internet Express,quot; by the cashmere, in the city of Banihal, about 100 km (approximately 60 miles) south of the main city of Srinagar, passengers go directly to the cafes where they pay up to 300 rupees ($ 4.20) for one hour of broadband.

"I could not have missed this opportunity," Ahmad told the Thomson Reuters Foundation after completing an online job application at an Internet cafe, where dozens of people affected by the 162-day Internet shutdown queued behind him.

"There is no one else in my family who looks after my three younger brothers and me," he said, adding that his father, a bricklayer, lost his leg in a traffic accident last year.

Kashmir administered by India has been without broadband and mobile data services since August 5, when the government of India revoked the special state of its only Muslim-majority region, dividing it into two territories administered by the federal government.

Alignment of people to connect online in an Internet cafe in Banihal (Athar Parvaiz /Thomson Reuters Foundation)

Despite a statement by the United Nations in 2016 that the Internet is a human right, closures have increased in recent years as governments from the Philippines to Yemen said they were necessary for public safety and national security.

Kashmir is claimed entirely by India and Pakistan, who have gone to war twice for her. Each governs parts of the picturesque Himalayan region.

India said it cut communications to avoid riots in Kashmir, where an armed rebellion has killed more than 60,000 people since 1989.

The blockade has cost Kashmir more than $ 2.4 billion since August, with sectors directly dependent on the Internet, such as e-commerce and information technology most affected, said the region's main commercial organization.

"Making commerce without the internet is unimaginable in today's world," said Abdul Majeed Mir, vice president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which estimates that nearly 500,000 jobs have been lost.

"Irreversible damage to the economy has been caused."

& # 39; Punish an entire population & # 39;

The Kashmir internet ban has affected everything from relationships to access to medical care, said Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia's policy director in the global digital rights group Access Now.

In addition to introducing the longest Internet repression in the democratic world in Kashmir, Access Now said that India also accounted for two-thirds of global closures in 2018.

"Punishing an entire population on the basis of saying that potential violence or terrorism could occur is extraordinary," Chima said.

Information and home ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

In a noisy Internet cafe in Banihal, Danish came out to catch his breath when people passed by him to enter the web. Diesel generator vapors filled the reduced space to keep computers and laptops running during frequent power outages.

The internet blackout is driving me crazysaid Danish, an academic from Kashmir University (Athar Parvaiz /Thomson Reuters Foundation)

"I felt suffocated inside," said Danish, a Kashmir University scholar who refused to give his full name.

"This internet gag is driving me crazy."

But he prefers the long trip to Banihal to try to connect online in one of the hundreds of Internet kiosks that the government has established in Kashmir, where demand greatly exceeds supply.

New Delhi said that the elimination of Kashmir's autonomy granted by Article 370 of the constitution was necessary to integrate it into the rest of India and stimulate development.

He has done anything but that, the locals say.

Outside a courier company in the main city of Kashmir, Srinagar, two delivery executives chatted without doing anything next to a bonfire, saying that without internet there were no packages.

"We are the only two who still come to the office. About 50 children have lost their jobs," said Touseef Ahmad.

"If the Internet is not restored soon, I can lose my job."

& # 39; Dark future & # 39;

Tourism, for decades the backbone of the economy of the scenic region, has been severely affected.

Every year, people from all over India flock to Kashmir to enjoy its snow-capped mountains and the picturesque Dal Lake, home to hundreds of carved houseboats whose owners depend on tourism.

Bashir Ahmad Sultani, president of the Shikara (Ship) Association of Kashmir, said there was no work for more than 4,000 boatmen.

"We are going through very bad times. Some of us are not even able to organize two full meals for our families," said boatman Mohammad Shafi. "We are seeing a dark future."

The restriction has also been a blow to tour operators, hoteliers and artisans.

"I mainly buy things on credit from local merchants," said Ghulam Jeelani, a hotel manager in Srinagar, who feared being fired without reservations or online transactions.

Jeelani, 52, said he has been struggling to pay his daughter's tuition and daily meals since his monthly salary dropped by three quarters to Rs 6,000 ($ 84) in October.

"I've been told that I can't even get this amount if tourists don't start arriving in a few weeks," he added.

The government has not said when the Internet will be restored, despite calls from civil society and the United Nations.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of India ordered the authorities to review the suspension of internet services in the region within a week.

"The suspension of free movement, internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power," the court said.

Without it, many locals say they may have to do manual labor, such as construction sites, or even pack and leave.

But for the Danish, the academic of Kashmir University, frequent trips to Banihal are the only way to go.

"I would have moved to another city, but I can't because my teacher (supervisor) is in Kashmir. How can I exchange emails with him when there is no internet?" He said.

"Such a long blackout … amounts to playing with our future. We are wasting precious time."