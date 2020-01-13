Holy contraction! Batman's Robin, Burt Ward, received prescription medications to reduce his manhood for television

Burt Ward, the 74-year-old actor who played Robin in the award-winning 60s series Batman, revealed that he was prescribed medication to reduce his manhood after being told he was too "well endowed,quot; to wear the costume on television . Ward, who received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, discussed the incident with Page Six and explained that television morale monitoring groups were concerned about how he appeared in his disguise, which featured a tight green leotard and fitted covered by a red vest with its trademark "R,quot; and a yellow cape.

Speaking to page six, Burt Ward revealed that the Catholic League of Decency was very concerned about the bulge in Robin's suit. He said the following.

“They thought Robin had a very large package for television. With Adam, they put Turkish towels in his underpants.

Ward continued explaining that he was sent to see a doctor to get medications that would "shrink,quot; him. Burt Ward continued.

“I took them for three days and then decided that they can probably prevent me from having children. I stopped doing that and just used my cape to cover it. ”

The news of Robin's problem has gone viral and fans were surprised to hear that the studio did everything possible to keep Robin as an appropriate spectator.

Many readily accepted that Burt Ward did the right thing by giving up the medication. He ended up having two children.

You can see the report on page six below.

* HOLY MY SHORTS-SON-TOO TIGHT FOR TV Batman! * Https://t.co/cqar1MHhiJ – Mike (@thefourthcraw) January 12, 2020

Burt Ward has enjoyed a lucrative and successful television career and continues with his Robin / Dick Grayson character. Burt also works as a dubbing actor and, although he expresses the character of Robin / Dick Grayson, he also expresses other characters.

On Thursday, January 9, 2020, Burt Ward joined fellow co-star Adam West to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You can watch that video below.

What do you think of the news that the study wanted Burt Ward to take medications to reduce their virility? Do you think he did the right thing by stopping the medication?

Congratulations to Burt for receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.



