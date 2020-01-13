Hollywood Boulevard Superman suffocated to death while drugged, forensics rule

Instagram

The Los Angeles County coroner's office ruled that Christopher Dennis died as an accident after he was found dead in a clothing donation container in November last year.

Hollywood Boulevard superman Christopher Dennis, killed by suffocation while drugged, forensics have ruled.

The 52-year-old man, who had spent 25 years entertaining tourists posing as Clark Kent's alter ego, was found dead in a clothing donation container in November (2019), and now the officers of the coroner's office Los Angeles County have ruled that an accident is happening

According to the medical report, obtained by TMZ, Dennis, who had a strange resemblance to the deceased star of "Superman" Christopher Reeve – suffered a blunt force trauma to the head and neck and suffocated after being trapped inside the metal donation box.

The authorities also mention methamphetamine toxicity as a significant factor in its disappearance.

Dennis, who appeared in the 2007 documentary "Confessions of a Superhero," had become homeless after being the victim of an assault, and had been seeking permanent residence at the time of his death.