Herschel Walker named FWAA Freshman Legend in the CFP Championship game

NEW ORLEANS – Georgia legend Herschel Walker received more honors in the college football championship game on Monday.

Walker was named winner of the Freshman Legend Football Writers Association of America on Monday. Walker, who led Georgia to the national championship in 1980 and won the Heisman Trophy in 1982, received several honors as part of the 150th anniversary celebration of college football.

The FWAA honors the freshman of the year each season, an award that began in 2018. Kenneth Gainwell of Memphis won the award this year after Trevor Lawrence of Clemson won the first prize in 2018. The FWAA will also honor a legend for his achievements as a freshman. in the past.

Walker did that in his first season with the Bulldogs in 1980. He ran for 1,616 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also led Georgia to a 17-10 victory against Notre Dame in the 1981. Sugar Bowl. Walker ran 36 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns while playing with a dislocated shoulder.

Those efforts have been remembered this season. Sporting News named Walker as its all-time number 1 player, and Walker received 31 of 54 possible first-place votes.