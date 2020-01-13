Heavy rains and snowfall leave dozens dead in Pakistan, Afghanistan | Afghanistan News

%MINIFYHTML8ff412d88c33e074847ff9ca52a806529% %MINIFYHTML8ff412d88c33e074847ff9ca52a8065210%

Severe winter weather hit parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan, with heavy snowfall, rains and flash floods that killed at least 43 people, authorities said as authorities struggled to clear and reopen roads and evacuate people to safer places.

In Pakistan, where the death of 25 people was reported, the southwest Balochistan province was the worst affected.

Imran Zarkon, head of disaster management in Balochistan, said 14 people died there in the last 24 hours, mainly when the roofs collapsed in heavy snowfall.



Heavy snow had forced the closure of many roads and some parts of the province had less than six inches (15 cm) of snow.

Pakistani paramilitary personnel removes snow from roads near the Afghan border in Chaman on Sunday 2020 (Akhter Gulfam / EPA)

Eleven people were killed in the eastern province of Punjab when the roofs of their houses it yielded under heavy rains, said Abdul Sattar, a state emergency service official.

In Afghanistan, at least 18 people, including women and children, died due to bad weather, according to provincial officials.

Hasibullah Shaikhani, a press official with the state ministry for disaster management, said most of the roads in Afghanistan were closed due to heavy snowfall and fear of avalanches.

Of the Afghan casualties, eight people died in the southern province of Kandahar, said Bahir Ahamdi, spokesman for the provincial governor.

In the western province of Herat, seven people died, including five members of the same family, said Abdul Ahad Walizada, spokesman for the provincial police chief.

Three people died in the southern province of Helmand, said Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Residents of the Afghan capital, Kabul, where the temperature dropped to -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit), abandoned driving and struggled to get to work on snow-covered roads.