Has the campaign against armed groups in the Sahel of West Africa failed? The | Europe

Last year was the worst to date in the fight against armed groups in the Sahel region of West Africa.
The United Nations says the unprecedented rise in "terrorist violence,quot; killed more than 4,000 Africans.
The riots continued in the new year, with 89 Niger soldiers killed Thursday at a military base near the border with Mali.
France and five regional countries, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, Mali and Mauritania, have thousands of troop combat groups, some linked to ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda.
But anger against the operation, and France, is growing.
President Emmanuel Macron organized a summit to discuss whether French soldiers should stay.
Has the military campaign failed? And could the conflict spread even further in West Africa?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Emmanuel Dupuy – president of the Institute of Perspective and European Security
Hannah Armstrong – senior consulting analyst at Sahel at International Crisis Group
Emmanuel Kwesi Aning – Professor of Security Studies at the International Training Center for Peacekeeping Kofi Annan
Source: Al Jazeera News