Harry Kane could miss Euro 2020, Jose Mourinho suggests | Soccer news





Harry Kane needed surgery after breaking a tendon in his left hamstring in Southampton

The head coach of Tottenham, José Mourinho, has raised the possibility that Harry Kane can be out until next season and lose the 2020 Euro Cup.

Kane underwent surgery on a hamstring injury on Saturday after suffering a tendon rupture in Southampton on New Year's Day and the Spurs have said they expect him to train again sometime in April.

Mourinho was repeatedly asked when exactly the England captain could return, but he could not be more specific.

He was interrogated again before the repeat of the Spurs FA Cup with Middlesbrough on Tuesday and his disposable answer suggested there could be some doubt about Kane's participation in the European Championship this summer.

"We have no news about Harry and if you ask me every time we come here, the answer will be the same," Mourinho said.

"We hope it is out until, I don't know, in mid-April, end of April, May, next season I don't know."

"I don't have updates to give Harry."

Kane tweeted from his hospital bed that his operation had been a success and he was eager to continue his recovery.

The forward has a history of rapid recovery from injuries, but Mourinho's comments will refer to England's boss, Gareth Southgate, before a summer tournament where his team plays his three group games at Wembley.

Kane was the top scorer in the classification of the Euro 2020 with 12 goals.

The Three Lions play their first match of the tournament against Croatia on June 14.