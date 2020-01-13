Hardline Hindus protest against the huge statue of Jesus in Karnataka, India | India News

Hundreds of hardline Hindus affiliated with the ruling party of India have demonstrated to protest a planned statue of Jesus that will rival the Redeeming Christ of Rio de Janeiro because of its size.

Protests in the southern state of the Ramanagara district of Karnataka were led by far-right Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), with its members grabbing saffron flags while about 1,000 police officers waited.

The RSS, which is inspired by the German Nazis, is the parent organization of the ruling Bharatiya. Janata partyBJP), which also governs Karnataka, and other Hindu groups, together known as Sangh Parivar (or RSS family).

"We want to stop (the statue), as it goes against the spirit of community harmony and encourages religious conversions that Christian missionaries carry out rampantly," Prabhakar Bhat, a senior RSS official, told Indian media.

They boast of giving citizenship to all religiously persecuted Christians from neighboring countries while claiming that they will not allow a statue of Jesus Christ in Banglore. Wow !! It makes a lot of sense – Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 13, 2020

The construction of the white granite statue 114 feet (34.7 meters) high, slightly shorter than the Rio monolith, although the base will be larger, stopped shortly after it began last month after objections .

Many Hindus believe that the hill where the statue is located in the village of Harobele, dominated by Christians, is the abode of a Hindu deity, although there is no temple there.

The state government led by BJP accused the previous administration of the main opposition party of Congress to illegally assign the land.

Wave of attacks

Less than one percent of the 65 million people in Karnataka are Christians, compared with about 2 percent in India with a Hindu majority as a whole.

The state witnessed a wave of attacks against Christians and churches by Hindu radicals in 2008 on accusations of trying to convert the Hindus, even with cash.

Last year, six members of a Hindu group were arrested for attacking a group of Christian pilgrims in the state.

The state government has been regularly accused of discrimination. He banned a festival to commemorate a Muslim king who fought against the British East India Company.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP has long been accused of intolerance towards other religions and of wanting to officially reshape secular India as a Hindu nation, which he denies.

India has witnessed an increase in crimes against its religious minorities and the decline in religious freedoms since Modi came to power in 2014.

Last year, the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom said religious freedom was in a "downward trend," with a "campaign of violence, intimidation and harassment against non-Hindu and lower-caste Hindu minorities." .

The government rejected the report.

During the past month, India was shaken by protests against a new law that facilitates persecuted religious minorities to obtain citizenship, but not if they are Muslims.

Combined with a national registry of citizens discussed, it has fueled fears that the 200 million Muslims in India will be marginalized.