Happy birthday, Orlando Bloom! Look at her cutest photos with Katy Perry

Love is in full bloom!

Today is Orlando Bloombirthday and we are providing for the actor's last year.

From the Lord of the Rings the last star blew out the candles, his show Carnival Row released, signed a first agreement with Amazon to develop television and film projects and, yes, committed to Katy Perry!

We've been obsessed with the duo's love story since we saw them flirting together at a party after the Golden Globes four years ago.

Since then, the two have had their ups and downs, even when they temporarily separated in 2017, but we couldn't be more excited that they are on their way to happily ever after together.

In honor of the pirates of the Caribbean On the artist's birthday, we take a look at his most beautiful photos with Perry, from his appearances on the red carpet to his moments with his beautiful puppies.