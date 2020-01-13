Happy birthday, Orlando Bloom! Look at her cutest photos with Katy Perry

Love is in full bloom!
Today is Orlando Bloombirthday and we are providing for the actor's last year.
From the Lord of the Rings the last star blew out the candles, his show Carnival Row released, signed a first agreement with Amazon to develop television and film projects and, yes, committed to Katy Perry!
We've been obsessed with the duo's love story since we saw them flirting together at a party after the Golden Globes four years ago.
Since then, the two have had their ups and downs, even when they temporarily separated in 2017, but we couldn't be more excited that they are on their way to happily ever after together.
In honor of the pirates of the Caribbean On the artist's birthday, we take a look at his most beautiful photos with Perry, from his appearances on the red carpet to his moments with his beautiful puppies.
Check out their rewind romance below!
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
The photo that started it all …
In early 2016, Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom He raised his eyebrows when the two looked flirtatious at a party after the Golden Globes. Now, we know this is the night that it all started.
Splash News
Tropical couple
It was officially time to issue a new couple alert when the two vacationed together in Hawaii in March.
AKM-GSI
Love in New York
After being seen together in Hawaii, the two went out in the midst of romantic speculation for a pleasant dinner at The Polo Bar in Manhattan.
Splash News
Sunset Smooch
Their smoking romance was no longer hidden once the adorable couple was seen sharing a kiss in Malibu.
Matteo Prandoni / BFA / REX / Shutterstock
Haute couple
At one of the 2016 Met Gala parties, Perry's couture look was only eclipsed by her hot boyfriend.
Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles
For a good claus
After leaving for almost a year, the two visited sick children at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles disguised as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The photos of the event also marked one of Bloom's first appearances on Perry's social networks.
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx
Together again
After a break in mid-2017, the couple got back together and were surprised at the amfAR gala in Los Angeles.
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Birthday girl
In October 2018, the duo celebrated all night to celebrate Perry's birthday.
She said yes
The morning after Valentine's Day 2019, Perry shared the exciting news that she and Bloom were engaged by posting an adorable selfie of the two together and a photo of their ring.
She simply captioned the touching moment, "Total Bloom."
BACKGRID
The power couples unite
Perry and Bloom walked arm in arm to the exclusive Oscar party organized by Jay Z Y Beyoncé in February 2019.
Roger / BACKGRID
Coachella Cuties
The beautiful couple was seen at the infamous Coachella music festival in 2019, dancing all night with artists like Baby prawn.
The cutest +1
Bloom shared this snapshot on his Instagram after the two attended Karlie kloss Y Joshua KushnerThe nuptials, writing: "A wonderful weekend of being love and celebrating love, congratulations on a beautiful union."
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Co-star
In August 2019, Perry showed support for her boyfriend in the Carnival Row premiere.
Get into some FaceTime
"Together, our initials are fine and that's what ♥ ️ is going to be," Perry captioned his sweet screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming each other with their dogs, Nugget Y Powerful.
2020 vision
In a very relatable video posted on her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom were in bed on New Year's Eve long before the ball fell writing: "When you're in bed before midnight is when you know you're starting the new year right # 2020 ".
