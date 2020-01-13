Gwyneth Paltrow finally has something in common with Zendaya

Twinning!
Zendaya Y Gwyneth Paltrow Have something super glamorous in common. On Sunday Euphoria Star put on a fuchsia molded Tom Ford short top for the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series. He combined the asymmetric armor-shaped piece with a long skirt to bring the perfect amount of edge and elegance to the carpet.
Look familiar? That's because Gwyneth also shook the protected top in his February 2020 Harper's bazaar cover. Excited to see that she and the Disney student share the same taste, Gwyneth turned to Instagram to say hello.
Leaving a comment on a photo of Zendaya from the Critics red carpet & # 39; Choice, the founder of Goop wrote: "Thank God I can say that I have something in common with Zendaya."
Pairing with Zendaya is not the only thing that Gwyneth is grateful for these days. In his interview with Harper's bazaar, the Avengers Final Game Star talked about finding happiness off the screen and what caused his decision to take a break from acting.
"The last film I starred in, I was pregnant with my daughter (Apple martin, fifteen). It was a movie called Test, An adaptation of a play that I did in London, and I thought: tuve I had it. I can't do this anymore & # 39; "Gwyneth told the store." I had morning sickness and was dying, and I had these five-page monologues. Then, when I had it, I knew it was going to take a lot of my free time. And I've never starred in anything again. "
She continued: "When I was acting, I really burned. When the steering wheel was activated, I was making three to five movies a year. I really got to the point where even the little things, like sitting in the van were going to appear, get your makeup touches and everything, I really don't know if I can stand it. "
Another item on your gratitude list is your marriage to Brad Falchuk, with whom he married more than a year ago. Since they were married, the couple has not been in a hurry to move with each other, which Gwyneth told him Harper's bazaar It has been the wisest decision for them.
Zoey Grossman
"Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change anything," he said. "So our sex life is over. I thought it was really interesting how resonant it was for people. One of my best friends said:" That's my dream. Never move. "I think it certainly helps to preserve the mystery and also to preserve the idea that this person has his own life."
She added: "So this is something I'm trying to keep conscious now while we merge."
Her husband, winner of an Emmy, is also responsible for her famous return to television as Georgina Hobart on Netflix The politician. Talking to E! News at the 2020 Golden Globes, Gwyneth admitted that it was difficult to say no when he offered her the role.
"Well, I retired a bit from acting because I have a company that I do, but I'm married to the writer and he asked me to do the program,
she said. "He said he was writing it for me … It's very charming. It's very convincing."
