Gwyneth Paltrow finally has something in common with Zendaya

Twinning!

Zendaya Y Gwyneth Paltrow Have something super glamorous in common. On Sunday Euphoria Star put on a fuchsia molded Tom Ford short top for the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series. He combined the asymmetric armor-shaped piece with a long skirt to bring the perfect amount of edge and elegance to the carpet.

Look familiar? That's because Gwyneth also shook the protected top in his February 2020 Harper's bazaar cover. Excited to see that she and the Disney student share the same taste, Gwyneth turned to Instagram to say hello.

Leaving a comment on a photo of Zendaya from the Critics red carpet & # 39; Choice, the founder of Goop wrote: "Thank God I can say that I have something in common with Zendaya."

Pairing with Zendaya is not the only thing that Gwyneth is grateful for these days. In his interview with Harper's bazaar, the Avengers Final Game Star talked about finding happiness off the screen and what caused his decision to take a break from acting.