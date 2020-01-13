Guatemalans demand arrest of outgoing president for corruption | News

%MINIFYHTML1d1458520738bb058898dd3aab3476869% %MINIFYHTML1d1458520738bb058898dd3aab34768610%

Guatemala city – Guatemalan civil society groups are pressuring authorities to arrest President Jimmy Morales for corruption on Tuesday as soon as his successor takes office.

For more than half of his four-year term, Morales has been plagued with accusations of illegal campaign financing. He denied having done anything wrong.

It also closed an international commission that conducts high-level corruption investigations.

"Corruption kills," Guatemala City resident Cristina Valenzuela told Al Jazeera on Monday in front of the prosecutor's office.

"What we are demanding is an arrest warrant for (Morales)," she said, disguised as & # 39; the Virgin of the fight & # 39 ;, an icon of the anti-corruption movement last year.

As president, Morales has immunity from prosecution. It will end on Tuesday afternoon when President-elect Alejandro Giammattei is inaugurated, but Morales is likely to regain immunity only a few hours later when he is expected to be a juror in the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), A multilateral agency for regional cooperation emerged from a peace process of the 1980s.

Members of the anti-corruption, human rights and social movement group met on Monday in front of the Public Prosecutor's Office to ask the attorney general to file an arrest warrant against Morales. He would have to run in the narrow window when he lacks immunity.

"It would have to be very expeditious," Edie Cux, lawyer and president of Citizen Action, a citizen action group, told Al Jazeera.

Dressed as & # 39; the Virgin of the fight & # 39 ;, Cristina Valenzuela asks for the arrest for corruption of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales (Sandra Cuffe / Al Jazeera)

Morales and other outgoing officials have been publicly linked to the investigations. Significant evidence, including admissions in court by financiers of Morales' campaign of unregistered donations, is already part of the public record, he said.

"There is no excuse for the attorney general not to act," said Cux.

After holding a press conference, Cux and seven other representatives of civil society and social movement groups entered the Office of the Public Prosecutor to formally present their letter requesting immediate action, awaiting notification of the official receipt of the document.

To his surprise, Attorney General Consuelo Porras welcomed the delegation and spoke with them extensively.

Investigations on outgoing officials on the verge of losing procedural immunity have advanced, Porras told the group. Not all cases will reach the threshold to pursue prosecution, but there will be important and important developments in the coming days, he said.

Originally, Morales and Vice President Jafeth Cabrera were to swear before the Central American Parliament on Thursday, but the calendar suddenly advanced this week.

The representatives of the Central American Parliament are elected, but former presidents and vice presidents have automatic entry upon request. Few do, as many politicians in the region have criticized the institution as ineffective and some have called for its abolition. Both Morales and Giammattei have called for a reform of the Parlacen.

Others face possible charges

Mayors and legislators who were not re-elected, as well as Morales administration officials will also lose their immunity from prosecution on Tuesday. More than a dozen outgoing representatives of Congress face accusations of corruption and other crimes.

Outgoing officials are involved in cases investigated by several special prosecution units, including those aimed at corruption, impunity and electoral crime. It is up to the special prosecutors to decide what actions to take in their ongoing investigations, Public Prosecutor Office spokeswoman Julia Barreda told Al Jazeera in response to a request for comments on the requests for an arrest warrant against Morales.

Most of the investigations on high-level political corruption come from investigations led by the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala, CICIG, backed by the UN, created in 2007. The commission exposed corruption networks, some of them rooted for decades in State institutions

A woman holds a poster with the portrait of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales that says in Spanish "national shame,quot; during a demonstration in support of the United Nations International Commission against Impunity, CICIG, in Guatemala City (File: Moises Castillo / Reuters)

The investigations of the CICIG led to the resignation and arrest in 2015 of the then President Otto Pérez Molina and much of his administration. With the motto of the "neither thief nor corrupt,quot; campaign, Morales won the election only a few weeks later, but began to lash out at CICIG after he, his relatives and his party were named in connection with the investigations in 2017.

In 2018, Morales announced that he would not renew CICIG's mandate and then banned the country's chief commissioner Iván Velásquez, which resulted in the conviction of donor countries, including the United States, Canada and the European Union. The commission closed last September.

"They were on a good track," Valenzuela said of CICIG, which constantly surveyed with 70 percent support, higher than any Guatemalan government institution.

"(Morales) lied to people," he said. "It wasn't more of the same. It was worse."

Morales is not the only politician accused of violations of electoral finances. The businesswoman and former first lady Sandra Torres, who lost Morales in the second round elections in 2015 and Giammattei last year, faces a trial for illegal campaign financing in 2015. Arrested last September, she was released last week on bail of $ 100,000 after a judge granted his house arrest petition.

President-elect Giammattei, a doctor and former director of prison systems, criticized the CICIG and has no plans to recover it. He pledged to create an anti-corruption commission, but it would not work with the special prosecutors against impunity who continue to process cases led by CICIG and few details have been revealed.

The opening ceremony of Giammattei will take place on Tuesday at 2:00 pm local time (20:00 GMT). At the same time, protesters calling for Morales's arrest will demonstrate in front of Parlacen headquarters, where the outgoing president is expected to take an oath four hours later.

Al Jazeera contacted the presidential spokesman to confirm Morales' attendance at the presidential inauguration and Parlacen ceremonies and to request comments on the requests for an arrest warrant, but did not receive a response before publication.