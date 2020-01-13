Good Morning Transfers on Sky Sports News – live broadcast | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLcd71aa562d659221b8fc24b9c0b867b89% %MINIFYHTMLcd71aa562d659221b8fc24b9c0b867b810%









%MINIFYHTMLcd71aa562d659221b8fc24b9c0b867b811% %MINIFYHTMLcd71aa562d659221b8fc24b9c0b867b812%







Watch the live stream here

Watch the live stream here

Good morning transfers in Sky sports news brings you the latest updates in the January transfer window. Watch it live every working day from 9 a.m.

The panel will provide you with all the latest details about offers and moves made as clubs move forward to strengthen their squads before the second half of the season.

You can watch a live stream through the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, the Sky Sports Twitter pages, the website and the application, giving you the latest news and reactions.

To watch, simply click on the video above starting at 9am every day of the week.