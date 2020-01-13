Golden Contract semifinals confirmed on March 20 | Boxing News







The light heavyweight semi-finals of the Golden Contract will be held at York Hall on March 20, live on Sky Sports.

Dramatic quarterfinals at the Brentwood Center in December saw Hosea Burton, Liam Conroy, Serge Michel and Ricards Bolotniks advance to the last four with respective victories over Bob Ajisafe, Andre Sterling, Tommy Philbin and Steven Ward.

The attention is now directed to the British boxing house while the York Hall is the host of the semifinals, and even more drama is expected.

Burton wins! A points win for Hosea Burton

MTK's global professional development coordinator, Jamie Conlan, said: "This is emerging as another incredible night of live action. Sky sports. There was a lot of excitement during the quarterfinals and we expect more of the same on March 20.

"We have four very determined and talented semifinalists and everyone knows that a victory in this tournament can open the door to great things in the light heavyweight division, making it a fantastic opportunity for everyone."

"It's also great to be back in the York Hall. The atmosphere there is always amazing and we saw it first hand with the featherweight and super lightweight quarterfinals, so we can't wait to see what the light and heavy weights have In store for us. "

It marks a busy start to the York Hall calendar, which hosts the featherweight and super lightweight semifinals of The Golden Contract on February 21.

The remaining featherweights are Ryan Walsh, Leigh Wood, Tyrone McCullagh and Jazza Dickens, while the super lightweight lineup features Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Mohamed Mimoune and Jeff Ofori.