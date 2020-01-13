Gigi Hadid joins the jury selection for the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse case

Wenn

The track stunner is among the possible jurors in the sexual assault trial that involves the movie tycoon in disgrace against a series of Hollywood actresses.

Super model Gigi Hadid has been called as a potential jury for Harvey weinsteinThe case of sexual assault.

The stunner was seen in a court in Manhattan, New York, with another 119 possible panelists on Monday, January 13, 2020, five days after the selection of the jury.

He told Judge James Burke that he had "met the defendant" after identifying himself as Jelena Hadid, according to the New York Post, but insisted that he could be a fair and impartial jury in the case.

The model also raised her hand when Burke asked if any of the potential jurors knew potential witnesses like Salma Hayek, Charlize TheronY Rosie Perez.

"I met Salma Hayek …" he said.

The judge then asked if he felt that would interfere with his ability to be fair.

"I think I can still keep an open mind about the facts," Gigi replied.

Hadid was ordered to return to court next week to join other previously selected panelists.

Weinstein is charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one charge of criminal sexual act, derived from the allegations of three women.

The trial will begin on January 22, 2020. If convicted, you face life imprisonment.