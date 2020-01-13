Gigi Hadid called as potential jury in the Harvey Weinstein case

Gigi Hadid You could go to the courtroom.

On Monday, the 24-year-old was seen leaving a courthouse in New York City after being called as a potential jury in Harvey weinsteinThe trial. His meeting with the presidency. Judge James Burke It arrives only weeks after she took Instagram to share her jury service summons. "This week a dream came true," he wrote to his followers. "You have summoned me to the jury, you … I'm not sure why this surprised me so much."

The protocol, however, was not as shocking. Like the rest of the potential jurors, Victoria's former Angel's Secret was asked if she knew Weinstein, her lawyers, defense attorneys or the people expected to discuss the case.

According to The Hollywood reporter, Hadid told Judge Burke that he met Weinstein, however, he insisted that he can keep an open mind if the case arises. I was also sure to notice that she is friends with Delevigne face– He accused Weinstein of sexual harassment in 2017 – and has met Salma Hayek, who previously claimed that the "monster,quot; Weinstein sexually harassed her.