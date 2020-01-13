General Dynamics provides update details of the Littoral Combat Ship weapon systems – Defense Blog

General Dynamics Mission Systems, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, which reveals more details about the updating of the weapons systems of the coastal combat ship (LCS) with independence variants.

The coastal combat vessel, a variant of independence, has achieved another milestone with the latest update of its weapons systems, according to a recent press release from the company.

The USS Gabrielle Giffords crew successfully demonstrated the fully operational Naval Strike Missile (NSM) missile for the first time in the 2019 Pacific Griffin Exercise. Using the ship's integrated combat system, the crew launched the powerful anti-ship cruise missile in a ship out of service.

The Naval Strike Misile over the horizon missile system was installed and integrated into the LCS by a team of General Dynamics Mission Systems and Austal USA.

“The integration of the naval attack missile system into the Independence-class LCS was an example of what a small team of very talented people can do in a very short time. Working closely with the Navy and Austal USA, General Dynamics engineers were responsible for the technical design and integration of the weapon system on the ship that involved software development, system installation and fratricides and other analyzes. Security. "- Stan Kordana, Vice President President of Surface Systems at General Dynamics Mission Systems

“Today was a great achievement for the crew of the USS Gabrielle Giffords and the LCS class of the Navy. I am very proud of all the teamwork that led to the successful launch of the naval attack missile (NSM), ”said the Commander. Matthew Lehmann, commander of the USS Gabrielle Giffords in a statement issued by the US Navy. UU.

The Naval Strike Missile is a new long-range precision attack weapon that can find and destroy enemy ships at distances of up to 100 nautical miles. Produced by Raytheon, the missile grazes the surface of the water and it is so precise that LCS crews can determine what part of the enemy ship to destroy with the ship's integrated combat system.

As the main integrator of LCS systems with independence variants, the General Dynamics engineering team was responsible for:

Developing software and adapting the ship's combat system to deliver navigation data to the weapon

Design of the operational station for sailors in the Integrated Command Center within the ship's bridge.

Determine the placement of the missile launcher in the hull of the boat

Create a system to provide specialized energy.

Perform all necessary analyzes for a safe and effective system

They also worked closely with the Austal USA team that installed the structures and foundations of the naval attack missile system at the USS Gabrielle Giffords.

This was the first time that an integrated naval attack missile was launched on a deployed coastal combat ship.

Ed Cook, Director of Surface Ships at General Dynamics Mission Systems, explained how the integration of the new missile system presented unique challenges for the team. “This is a new weapon system that is being introduced in the LCS, so we were experiencing the first for everything. One of the most challenging aspects was to perform the software development and mechanical integration of the weapon because there was no system available to test and verify our solution. We had to work closely with the missile supplier (Raytheon) and we used technical manuals that were still in development. We created simulators to reduce integration risks, but the only opportunity to fully verify our solution was on board the LCS when everything first joined. "

The integration of the naval attack missile system had to be completed on a tight deadline because the USS Gabrielle Giffords was scheduled for a deployment that required the new powerful missile over the horizon. To meet the brief timeline, General Dynamics turned to a diverse team of systems engineers, software engineers, hardware engineers and mechanical engineers at our facilities in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and San Diego, California. The team included several levels of experience, from senior professionals to those with only a few years of experience, and used an agile approach to complete the project on time. Most importantly, the entire team promised to deliver the new missile system to sailors aboard the LCS 10 quickly and safely.

"The Naval Strike Missile Integration project is an example of how our client and the Navy industry can work closely together to make significant improvements quickly and provide game change capability to our sailors," said Stan Kordana. “We have a team of high performance engineers working on this project that have diverse skill sets and experience levels. When they encountered challenges, they were always approached with a positive attitude and collaborated on the best approach to solve the problem and meet the deadline. Everyone knew it was the mission. This team fully understood the fact that the Navy needed the USS Gabrielle Giffords to deploy with this weapon system, and they succeeded. ”

In addition to the USS Gabrielle Giffords, General Dynamics will serve as the main contractor for the integration and installation of the naval attack missile system in all LCS with independence variants that are already in service. This is the first of many updates that the Navy has planned for the LCS in the coming years.

“LCS has a great impact and offers potential adversaries another reason to stay awake at night. We are stronger when we sail along with our friends and partners, and LCS is an important addition to the lineup. ”- Rear Admiral Joey Tynch, commander, U.S. Navy Logistics Group Western Pacific