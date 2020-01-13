Gary Moore's Goshen gets the Ascot option | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML0d6430a0e6ad7a5c0eb6e8b0bb1871969% %MINIFYHTML0d6430a0e6ad7a5c0eb6e8b0bb18719610%





Goshen ridden by Jamie Moore heads to the track in Sandown

Gary Moore has given his exciting young Goshen a ticket to Ascot this weekend, after his initial plan to run in Huntingdon was thwarted by the weather.

Goshen has won his two races on wood to date for a total of 57 lengths, and is as low as 7-1 for the Triumph Hurdle.

With the flooding in Huntingdon, scuppering plans will be implemented in Chatteris Fen last Friday, Moore will consider the youth obstacle of the Ascot IJF ambassador program on Saturday, or wait until Cheltenham next week.

He said: "I entered Ascot on Saturday and we will see him. If he doesn't go there, he will go to Cheltenham the following week. I need to see the race and how the terrain is."

Moore has another potentially intelligent young man in Botox Has, but now it seems likely that he will go to Haydock next month.

"Botox Has will probably go to Victor Ludorum, I would say, regardless of what Goshen does," Moore added.

"It was very frustrating (not being able to run in Chatteris Fen), especially when they tell you on the highway that you might well return home, and it was quite right, (course employee) Jack Pryor."

"You received different reports as the day progressed. When you walk 10 minutes away from the racecourse and the doors have opened, you think it should be on, but five minutes later it was turned off."