France, the nations of the Sahel to boost military cooperation | News

France and five West African states agreed on Monday to combine their military forces under a command structure to wage a growing battle in the Sahel region, with Paris committing an additional 220 troops.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, had called the leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Mauritania, known as the G5, to the city of Pau, in southwestern France, to discuss the push against combatants in the Sahel, an arid region just below the Sahara desert. .

With the growing anti-French sentiment in the five countries about the handling of Paris by an armed uprising by combatants that has seen hundreds of its soldiers kill in recent weeks, Macron warned that he could withdraw French troops without a clear political commitment from them.

France, the former colonial power, has 4,500 troops in Mali and the wider Sahel, but security has progressively worsened. Macron said the situation had already been clarified.

Fighters linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL have strengthened their position, making large areas of territory ungovernable and fueling ethnic violence, especially in Mali and Burkina Faso.

"Today, more than ever, the fact is that the results, despite the effort, are below the expectations of the population," Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Kabore said at a joint press conference.

"It is for this reason that we have decided to review the implementation and redefine the pillars for our future action."

The new structure, called Coalition for the Sahel, brings together the G5 states, French forces and future troops under a single command.

Its objective is to allow joint operations, a greater exchange of intelligence and a faster response time, particularly for French forces in the border areas that link Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, where violence is worse.

Criticized in France for allowing French troops to stall and face growing hostility in West Africa for not restoring stability, Macron has been increasingly frustrated, but the French leader seemed satisfied with Monday's results.

Another 220 French troops will be sent to give new impetus to the fight and more European special forces are expected to join in the coming months, he said.

"The priority is Islamic State in the Great Sahara … It is our priority because it is the most dangerous, "said Macron." We have no other choice, we need results. "

The French troops were hailed as heroes in 2013 when their intervention helped prevent the push of the combatants towards the Malian capital, Bamako.

But its position has diminished as the security situation deteriorated. At least 89 local soldiers were killed in an alleged attack on a military base in Niger this weekend, four security sources said.

Pau, the location of the summit, is home to a helicopter regiment that saw several of its French soldiers killed in a helicopter collision in Mali in November.

Macron said he was also worried about a possible withdrawal from the United States army in the area. It provides intelligence, logistics and drone support for the forces of France. There have been mixed signals from Washington that he could retire.

"If the Americans decided to leave Africa, it would be really bad news for us," Macron said. "I hope to convince President (Donald) Trump that the fight against terrorism is also developing in this region."