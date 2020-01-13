France agrees to increase small troops, but Little Else, at the Sahel Summit

PARIS – The association of France with the armies of West Africa to combat Islamist terrorism is shaking, but little new to strengthen it emerged from a rapid summit meeting convened on Monday by President Emmanuel Macron of France.

Flanked by the leaders of five countries in West and Central Africa, Macron promised to send an additional 220 French troops to the region, which would add to the force of 4,500 already there. That force is being criticized more and more in some countries for not stopping the recurrent massacres of the troops of the local armies, and it has been asked to leave.

The leaders agreed on Monday that France should not go anywhere.

Even so, the small impulse to the French force was the only concrete result of the meeting, convened by a French president increasingly frustrated by the calls of protesters in Mali and elsewhere for France to leave the countries that once He ruled as colonies.

"I know who is dying for the citizens of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso," Macron said angrily at a press conference Monday night after the summit meeting. "They are French soldiers."