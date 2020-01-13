Former soldier admits to killing Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak | Slovakia News

One of the four suspects in the 2018 murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiance admitted to the murder in court on Monday.

Miroslav Marcek, a former 37-year-old professional soldier, He told the jury in the Special Criminal Court in the western city of Pezinok, near Bratislava: "I'm guilty … I knocked on the door, Mr. Kuciak opened, I shot him in the chest."

Referring to Kuciak's partner, Martina Kusnirova, Marcek He continued: "Unfortunately, I saw that there was one more person, she ran to the kitchen and (I) shot her there.

"Watching them on TV and seeing their pain made me say what happened … I'm sorry, but I can't undo it."

But the main suspect in the case, Slovak businessman Marian Kocner, pleaded not guilty to order the murder of the journalist who had been investigating his business activities.

Kuciak was an investigative reporter focused on tax fraud carried out by the country's richest and most powerful business magnates, often with links to high-ranking political figures.

The murder – the first murder of a journalist since the independence of the country in 1993 led to large demonstrations against the graft that forced Prime Minister Robert Fico and the country's police chief to resign.

Protesters participate in a protest rally commemorating the first anniversary of the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiance Martina Kusnirova in Bratislava, Slovakia, on February 21, 2019 (File: David W Cerny / Reuters)

Last month, Zoltan Andrusko, one of the defendants who was an intermediary in the murder plot, was sentenced to 15 years in jail after reaching an agreement. He will testify in this trial.

Prosecutors argue that Andrusko served as an intermediary in the murder, hiring gunmen Marcek and his cousin Tomas Szabo at the request of his friend Alena Zsuzsova, who in turn was following the orders of the Kocner brain.

According to the indictment, Kocner decided to "get rid of Jan Kuciak physically and thus avoid further disclosure of his (Kocner) activities,quot; after not finding "any dirt,quot; to discredit the journalist.

The protests paved the way for the election of liberal anti-corruption activist Zuzana Caputova as president last March.