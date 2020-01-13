Florence Pugh reveals why she slept during the Oscar nomination ceremony

While some cannot sleep in anticipation of a great day, Florence Pugh apparently can.

While many of his colleagues eagerly waited to know if they were among the 2020 Oscar nominees, the Little woman The star was in a deep sleep. Only once her agent called her with the news that the star sat on the bed, topless, to learn that she was nominated for Best Actress in a supporting role. She shared this sincere experience with a photo and the caption: "Before the moment … the exact moment."

Of course, if I expected to be nominated, the star could have been more ready for the photo. But she tells E! News & # 39; Will Marfuggi She really didn't know what would happen the next morning. "Everyone last night kept saying, & # 39; Are you going to be awake? Are you going to do it? & # 39;" he explains. "And I thought, I can't do that now because everyone is going to give me a panic attack because everyone was very distressed about it."