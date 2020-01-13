Florence Pugh reveals why she slept during the Oscar nomination ceremony

While some cannot sleep in anticipation of a great day, Florence Pugh apparently can.
While many of his colleagues eagerly waited to know if they were among the 2020 Oscar nominees, the Little woman The star was in a deep sleep. Only once her agent called her with the news that the star sat on the bed, topless, to learn that she was nominated for Best Actress in a supporting role. She shared this sincere experience with a photo and the caption: "Before the moment … the exact moment."
Of course, if I expected to be nominated, the star could have been more ready for the photo. But she tells E! News & # 39; Will Marfuggi She really didn't know what would happen the next morning. "Everyone last night kept saying, & # 39; Are you going to be awake? Are you going to do it? & # 39;" he explains. "And I thought, I can't do that now because everyone is going to give me a panic attack because everyone was very distressed about it."
When the news finally came out, his publicist notified the star who ordered him to stop his volume, which only made the news of his nomination much more jarring. She jokes: "That's another thing, nobody is going to call me to say:" Hey love! Sorry, I just woke you up, it didn't happen. Then, when it was ringing, it was like it was So! "
As for that In the photo, the star says she could not care less about her state of dress, or rather, undressing. "Do you know that thing you need to turn down the music to think better about? It was like I was too excited to have to take my phone off my ear, so I put it on the speaker and I was just staring at the number passed. I had to publish it, it was pure joy, "shares the 24-year-old.
Clearly, knowing his nomination was a moment of total happiness, but the real celebrations will come later, when the star can go for a walk and "shout for a second." She says that throughout the day she feels the need to be "so composed,quot;, so she appreciates the opportunity to break loose.
In fact, later in the day, the star turned to her Instagram story to reveal that she was relaxing and drinking her favorite and deserved cocktail. Congratulations Florence!
