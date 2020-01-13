Fighters of the U.S. Air National Guard UU. F-16 receive a new APG-83 radar – Defense Blog

Northrop Grumman Corporation announced that the US Air Force UU. It has completed the installation of the SABR AN / APG-83 radars of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) in the F-16 of the Air National Guard at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to meet a Joint Northern Command Emergence of USA UU. Operational need (JEON) for defense of the homeland. This historic event completes the delivery and installation of the SABR AN / APG-83 active electronic scanning matrix (AESA) radars in support of the future declaration of initial operational capacity of the USAF.

The radar update of certain F-16s of the National Air Guard extends the operational viability and reliability of that fleet while providing pilots with fifth-generation combat radar capabilities to defend our nation's airspace.

"The APG-83 radar provides unprecedented electronically active scanning matrix (AESA) shooting control capabilities and targets for the F-16 fleet to ensure the superior effectiveness of the Air National Guard mission," said Mark Rossi, director , SABR programs, Northrop Grumman “APG-83 was specifically designed to maximize the performance of the F-16 with an affordable and scalable architecture, based on the advances made through the introduction of the Northrop Grumman APG-77 AESA for the F- 22 Raptor and the APG-81 AESA for the F-35 Lightning II ".

The greater bandwidth, speed and agility of the APG-83 allows the F-16 to detect, track and identify a greater number of targets faster and over longer distances. In addition, it presents a high resolution synthetic aperture radar mapping for all climates to present the pilot with a large surface image for more precise identification and attack of targets compared to legacy systems.

The SABR program extracts components from a mature industrial supply base. More than 200 SABR systems have been built at Northrop Grumman's radar mounting facilities in Baltimore for US and international clients.