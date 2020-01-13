Felicity Huffman's daughter joins the cast of season 2 of & # 39; The Twilight Zone & # 39;

Instagram

Sophia Macy, who is also the daughter of William H. Macy, is expected to make an appearance along with actress Abbie Hern in an episode titled & # 39; Among the Untrodden & # 39 ;.

The daughter in the center of Felicity HuffmanThe scandal of admission to the university follows his parents to act after obtaining a role in the renewed "The twilight zone".

Sophia Macywhose father is "Shameless"star William H. Macy, has been issued in the second season of Jordan PeeleRestart online, joining the likes of Brunette baccarin, Billy porter, Tony Hale, Joel McHale, Chris MeloniY Jimmi Simpson.

The 19-year-old girl, who graduated from high school during the summer (19), will appear in an episode entitled "Among the Untrodden," co-starring with the actress. Abbie Hern.

"I wanted to talk about this for a MINUTE!" Sophia has shared on Instagram. "I am very grateful @abbiehern_ I love you and I love acting with you."

The news of Sophia's first major performance concert comes months after her mother served 11 days of a 14-day jail sentence for paying to fix her oldest daughter's college admission test scores in an effort to assure her A place in a higher university.

Ex "Desperate housewives"The star Huffman is currently working to fulfill the community service portion of his punishment, which also included a fine of $ 30,000 (£ 23,100) and one year probation.

She and Macy are also parents of Georgia, 17.