Farhan Akhtar goes out to dinner with his family and Shibani Dandekar





Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in the news for a few days because of rumors about their marriage. Several reports have claimed that Shibani and Farhan will be married before the end of the year. Not only that, the marriage is expected to take place after the release of Farhan's Toofan movie, which will hit theaters on October 2, 2020. Admire all this, last night, Shibani and Farhan got together once more to Post a dinner in a hot spot. in the city.

But, the couple was not alone, Farhan's parents, Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, were also contacted with the duo along with Farhan's sister, Zoya Akhtar, and their daughters Akira and Shakya Akhtar. Farhan's stepmother, Shabana Azmi, also broke up with the duo. With so many reports about their marriage, this excursion was a pleasant surprise and certainly added fuel to the fire, making it quite clear that a great announcement could be on the way. Scroll through the last photos of the couple.