EXO member Chen surprises fans with the announcement of marriage, is expecting a baby with his fiancee

The South Korean singer agency, SM Entertainment, reveals in a statement that "the bride is not a celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with only her families present."

EXOmember of Chen He sent fans to a frenzy with a sudden marriage announcement. On Monday, January 13, local time, the South Korean singer announced that he will marry his girlfriend "with whom I want to spend the rest of my life", since she is pregnant with her son together.

In a handwritten letter on LYSN, the 28-year-old star wrote: "Hi. I'm Chen. I'm writing this because I have something to say to our fans. Although I'm very nervous and anxious about how to say this." I wanted to say this to our fans first, since they have given me such a great love, I am writing this message even with faulty phrases, "so he began his letter, translated." I have a girlfriend with whom I want to spend the rest of my lifetime".

"Although the concerns and concerns first arose when [I thought] about the situations that would follow this decision, but because I wanted to report this sudden news as quickly as possible to my members, company and especially our fans who are proud of me, then everyone You won't be surprised, I was arguing with the company and the members, "continued the singer of" Love Shot. "

Apparently referring to his unborn baby, Chen added: "In the middle of that, a blessing came to us. Because the situation became one in which I couldn't do the things I planned with the company and the members, I was quite surprised , but I also found strength through this blessing. "

"I am very grateful to my members who sincerely congratulated me after hearing this news, and I deeply thank our fans who sent me overwhelming love even though I am flawed," he wrote. "I will never forget my grateful heart, I will always do my best from my position without change, and I will pay for the love you gave me. Thank you always."

Chen and EXO's agency, SM Entertainment, had also published a statement about Chen's decision to marry. "Chen has met someone precious to him and is getting married. The bride is not a celebrity, and the wedding will take place privately with only their families present," the statement said. "Chen will continue to work hard as an artist. We ask him to send many blessings and messages of celebration. Thank you."

A company source also confirmed that Chen's fiancee is pregnant and said: "It is true that Chen's future girlfriend is pregnant." However, insider information refused to reveal how far it is in her pregnancy.

After the shocking news, the fans were quite divided. Some fans were bathing Chen with congratulatory messages. "After so many years of being an EXO-L, this is one of the happiest moments of my life as a fan because I never thought we would witness something as beautiful as this. Our Jongdae is really getting married and will have his own family," A happy fan tweeted.

"I have seen nothing but blessings for Jongdae of the exols. We have come a long way and I am very proud to see everyone wishing their happiness," added another fan. Meanwhile, some Korean fans are less receptive to the news. It was said that some sold their merchandise and even left the fandom.