Ernesto Valverde dismissed by Barcelona as Quique Setien appointed until 2022 | Soccer news

Ernesto Valverde has been fired by Barcelona with Quique Setien appointed his new coach

Ernesto Valverde has been fired by Barcelona after two and a half years at Camp Nou, with Quique Setien taking office until June 2022.

Valverde is the first coach to be fired by Barcelona mid-season since Louis van Gaal was fired in January 2003.

Currently, Barcelona is ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the League by goal difference, but was eliminated in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday after a 3-2 loss to Atlético de Madrid.

They have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League, where they will face Napoli in the round of 16 in February.

Valverde, formerly at Athletic Bilbao and Valencia, replaced Luis Enrique in 2017 and won consecutive league titles during his time in charge.

Valverde at Barça (entered in May 2017) Matches 145 Win 97 Raffles 32 Losses sixteen Honors La Liga x 2, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup

Setien, 61, has had recent success in La Liga, guiding Las Palmas towards survival in 2015, before taking Real Betis to Europe in 2018.

He led Betis to victories over Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid last season, but was fired at the end of the campaign.

The club approached former players Xavi and Ronald Koeman to replace Valverde this month, but both rejected the opportunity.

Reports suggested that Xavi, who is currently in charge of the Qatari Al Sadd team, was prepared to take the job at the end of the season, but the Spanish champions decided to opt for an immediate appointment.