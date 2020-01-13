Enter the party after the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020

Hollywood stars gathered Sunday in Santa Monica, California, to celebrate their peers' work at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020.

Once upon a time … in Hollywood He was the big winner of the night, taking home trophies in four movie categories, including Best Movie. As for the big TV winners, Succession won the Best Drama Series and Flea bag He won the best comedy series.

There were even some ties throughout the night. For example, both Parasite& # 39; s Bong Joon Ho Y 1917& # 39; s Sam Mendes He won the best director award. The Late Late Show with James Corden Y Late night with seth meyers they were also named Best Talk Show and Wild rose & # 39;s "Glasgow (There is no place like home)" and Rocketman"(I & # 39; m Gonna) Love Me Again,quot; both earned the honor of Best Song.

Of course, the night was not just about the awards. The spectators also enjoyed seeing all the fashion of the red carpet. In addition, there were fabulous parties. From the reception of the cocktail to the subsequent party, attendees celebrated the 25th annual awards ceremony throughout the night.