Enter the party after the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020

Hollywood stars gathered Sunday in Santa Monica, California, to celebrate their peers' work at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020.
Once upon a time … in Hollywood He was the big winner of the night, taking home trophies in four movie categories, including Best Movie. As for the big TV winners, Succession won the Best Drama Series and Flea bag He won the best comedy series.
There were even some ties throughout the night. For example, both Parasite& # 39; s Bong Joon Ho Y 1917& # 39; s Sam Mendes He won the best director award. The Late Late Show with James Corden Y Late night with seth meyers they were also named Best Talk Show and Wild rose & # 39;s "Glasgow (There is no place like home)" and Rocketman"(I & # 39; m Gonna) Love Me Again,quot; both earned the honor of Best Song.
Of course, the night was not just about the awards. The spectators also enjoyed seeing all the fashion of the red carpet. In addition, there were fabulous parties. From the reception of the cocktail to the subsequent party, attendees celebrated the 25th annual awards ceremony throughout the night.
To see pictures of the parties, check out the gallery.
Billy porter
the Attitude The star wore an impressive mint green Hogan McLaughlin dress for the after party and complemented the look with a metal choker and a butterfly body.
Chloe Bridges, Adam DeVine and Edi Patterson
The excellent trio posed for a photo at the party after the awards ceremony.
Betty Gilpin, Beanie Feldstein and D & # 39; Arcy Carden
the Smart reserve celeb was all smiles while posing for pictures with him RADIANCE Y The good place Actresses at the cocktail reception.
Lupita Nyong & # 39; o
the U.S The star caught the attention in this personalized issue of Michael Kors at the cocktail reception.
Jennifer Lopez
the Hustlers The star and nominated for Best Supporting Actress added a touch of sparkle to her gaze at the cocktail reception.
Cynthia Erivo
the Harriet the star and nominated for Best Actress dazzled in her Fendi dress at the cocktail reception.
Olivia Wilde
the Smart reserve The director was beaming red at the cocktail reception.
Chrissy Metz and Diane Warren
the We are The actress wore a beautiful black dress and red lips at the cocktail reception while the composer rocked an elegant black jacket.
Seth Meyers
The nighttime presenter and winner of the best talk show looked elegant in his navy suit at the cocktail reception.
Kate Beckinsale
The actress is pretty in pink at the cocktail reception.
Julia Butters
the Once upon a time … in Hollywood Star wore a crispy white blouse and a shiny black skirt for cocktail reception. She was also a candidate for Best Young Actor / Actress.
Nick Kroll
The comedy actor looked elegant in his red suit and black tie at the cocktail reception.
Bong Joon Ho
the Parasite Director prepared for cocktail reception. He ended up taking home the trophy in the category of Best Director along with Mendes.
Molly Shannon
The actress and Saturday night live student turned her head at the cocktail reception. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series for her role in The other two.