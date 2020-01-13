Elton John supports the royal departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; Rocket Man & # 39; He is surprised but supports the announcement made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about his decision to withdraw from the royal family.

Elton John has denied knowing about close friends Prince Harry Y Meghan markle, The Duchess of Sussex's plan to withdraw from royal duties before the queen.

British royalty announced on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 its intention to "step back" as high-ranking members, while intending to "become financially independent" after streamlining its role within the institution, with plans of dividing his time between the United Kingdom and North America.

And while a source told the British newspaper Daily Mirror "Rocket Man", singer Elton was a "rock" for the couple while discussing their future in the royal family, a representative of the star insisted on the gossip column of the New York Post. It was still "a surprise" for him.

"The first thing Elton heard about the details and timing of Harry and Meghan's plans was when the ad appeared on his Instagram," the spokesman insisted, refuting the claims that he knew the great news before Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

An Elton representative had previously told the Daily Mirror that "Elton supports the fact that Harry and Meghan are admirably taking control of their own lives."

"He cares deeply for them and their family and fully supports any decision the couple makes, knowing that they make them alone, without outside influence and with their future happiness and well-being in mind."

"Tiny Dancer" hitmaker, Elton, previously invited the couple and their son Archie to stay in their private residence in southern France last August, and the star said he feels "a deep sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press. " intrusion that contributed to Diana's premature death. "

Harry, the son of Queen Elizabeth II's heir, Prince Charles and his late ex-wife, Diana, princess of Wales, is the sixth in the line of the throne.