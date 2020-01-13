Drake blamed by Earl Thomas and DeShon Elliott for the loss of the Ravens to the Titans in the playoffs

%MINIFYHTML5458da61cd6f0e36a7bc32245f5b25c29% %MINIFYHTML5458da61cd6f0e36a7bc32245f5b25c210%

Earl Thomas of the Baltimore Ravens blames the creator of successes & # 39; In My Feelings & # 39; for & # 39; curse & # 39; his team, while his teammate DeShon Elliott already had a bad feeling before the game.

Duck it was the reason why the Baltimore Ravens lost against the Tennessee Titans in the playoff, according to the Ravens Earl thomas. The 30-year-old free security agent said his football team was the victim of the infamous "curse" of the Canadian rapper. He tweeted: "The drake curse is real hahaha."

Days before the playoff game, the star of "In My Feelings" sent the Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson a happy birthday wearing sweatpants with the phrase "Big Truss" used by the runner Mark Ingram jr. and other Ravens players this season.

Drake wished Lamar Jackson a happy birthday before the game

The Ravens approved Drake's message and Jackson called it "very good," while his teammate Dehon Elliott He exclaimed: "Nooooo, tell Drake to leave LJ alone until after Super Bowl brah .." This caused Los Angeles Rams & # 39; Eric Weddle laugh, but Elliott insisted: "You've seen the curse!"

Many Ravens fans were also not so impressed. "Nooooooooo. Go Drake," one wrote. Another said: "Stay away from my friend …" More complaints flooded Twitter, "Don't curse our team please", "It's over", "Tell Drake to stay as far away as possible from us" and "Blame Drake if we lose. "

Meanwhile, this person told Drake to curse Jackson's rival Derrick Henry instead, "It's a curse! Go to hell somewhere. I heard that D. Henry REALLY loves Drake. He should go to TN."

Another wanted the rapper to support the president Donald Trump then the politician would lose in the next elections: "At this rate, @Drake needs to support @realDonaldTrump 2020 because the curse is REAL."

The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs by the Titans on Saturday, January 11 at night at M&T Bank Stadium with a defeat in the 28-12 division round. While many found Drake the easiest space goat, Jackson blamed himself. "We just beat each other. I had a lot of mistakes in my name," he said after the game. "Three turnovers. That shouldn't happen."

Drake made no comment about it. Months before the Ravens became their alleged victim, he published with a boxer Anthony Joshua before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. The athlete promised to "break the curse", but eventually lost to his opponent.

Others affected by Drake's "curse" included the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Arsenal and Conor McGregor.

People affected by Drake's "curse"

In May, he even intentionally wore a Philadelphia 76ers jersey when the team played against his favorite team, the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors finally beat the 76ers and then won the NBA Finals for the first time.