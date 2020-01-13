Dr. Oz explains skipping breakfast in the morning pop

Is breakfast no longer the most important meal of the day?

It depends on who you ask. In this clip from Monday Morning popwelfare fan Dr. Oz It does not necessarily recommend eliminating your morning meal, although it does suggest that you pay more attention at the time you are eating it.

"The medical data around this is incontrovertible," he says, and explains that, most of the time, feeling hungry minutes after the alarm sounds indicates the body's withdrawal from food or alcohol consumed the night before. According to the doctor's comments, that usually happens if you have dinner late. He argues that eating earlier at night causes a change in metabolic processes that theoretically should alter a person's desire to eat again early in the morning.

"Let's say you have a meal and it ends at 7 (p.m.)," he continues. "By the time you wake up in the morning at 7 (a.m.), you've been fasting for 12 hours. Your hormones have been restored. The metabolic change has changed. And you're not going to feel so hungry anymore."