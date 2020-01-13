Dr. Nassif breaks down during a reading with Matt Fraser medium

It is safe to say that the Botched Doctors will remember this query.
Before Monday Meet the frasers premiere and Botchedcompletely new episode, psychic medium Matt Fraser sat with doctors Terry Dubrow Y Paul Nassif. However, instead of handing out medical advice, the documents took some words from the other side.
"Is that what you do? Is the dead thing your thing?" Dr. Dubrow asked in the clip above.
"Yes, it is! It is run by my family," Fraser explained. "My grandmother is a medium, who passed it to my mother who, in turn, passed it to me."
Before long, plastic surgeons asked Fraser to show their gifts, and the Rhode Island psychic quickly accepted.
Why? Because, Fraser could already feel Nassif's late mother, Anne Nassif.
"I must tell you that your mother is right behind you,quot; Meet the frasers Broadcast medium. "She tells me she hears you talking to her, right?"
After Nassif confirmed that he talks to his deceased mother, Fraser assured him that his mother is with him "every day." While Nassif was impressed with Fraser's skills, he was surprised when the medium smelled Anne's favorite perfume.
"You know, the way a spirit connects with me is that I can see them, feel them, feel them. And, when I connect with your mother, all I still smell is Jean Nate," Fraser continued. "How do you connect with Jean Nate?"
"She loved Jean Nate," the Botched Doctor confirmed.
In fact, Nassif admitted to smelling at random the scent of Jean Nate at home. According to Fraser, this showed that Anne is with Paul often.
However, Anne was not the only mother who was late during the meeting. Specifically, Fraser connected with Dr. Dubrow's deceased father.
Fraser not only accurately highlighted the "ballbuster,quot; personality of Dubrow's father, but he shared how old Dubrow was surprised that Terry became a doctor.
"He says: & # 39; You know? I never expected my son to be a doctor & # 39;. Because, he talks about you can't use tools," the new E! Personality added. "He says: & # 39; And now, he is working on body parts and opening people & # 39;".
In addition, Fraser informed Dubrow that his father was working on cars in the afterlife, just as he did when he was alive.
"He had a Ferrari that always broke down. He didn't run at all." Heather DubrowShared husband "Isn't it weird? It was always broken … Yes, that's great."
For all this and more, be sure to check out Fraser's full reading of Botched doctors up!
Watch a new episode of Botched Monday at 9 p.m., only at E!
Watch the premiere of the series of Meet the frasers Tonight at 10 p.m., only at E!