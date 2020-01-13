Dr. Nassif breaks down during a reading with Matt Fraser medium

It is safe to say that the Botched Doctors will remember this query.

Before Monday Meet the frasers premiere and Botchedcompletely new episode, psychic medium Matt Fraser sat with doctors Terry Dubrow Y Paul Nassif. However, instead of handing out medical advice, the documents took some words from the other side.

"Is that what you do? Is the dead thing your thing?" Dr. Dubrow asked in the clip above.

"Yes, it is! It is run by my family," Fraser explained. "My grandmother is a medium, who passed it to my mother who, in turn, passed it to me."

Before long, plastic surgeons asked Fraser to show their gifts, and the Rhode Island psychic quickly accepted.

Why? Because, Fraser could already feel Nassif's late mother, Anne Nassif.

"I must tell you that your mother is right behind you,quot; Meet the frasers Broadcast medium. "She tells me she hears you talking to her, right?"