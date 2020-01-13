Donny van de Beek: Ajax midfielder could go to the Premier League in summer | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML3711be76cf50e8efe1d4a43a9138c7119% %MINIFYHTML3711be76cf50e8efe1d4a43a9138c71110%









Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek will leave the club in summer and consider moving to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has ruled out the possibility of abandoning the semifinalists of the Champions League last season this month.

But Van de Beek would be open to the possibility of a transfer to the Premier League, should a formal offer be made at the end of the season.

Van de Beek's representatives have been in talks with an explorer of the Dutch team about his best position, but have not yet been discussed with Manchester United or another Premier League club.

Real Madrid is interested in signing it, but an agreement has not been agreed and clubs have been told that Ajax is not expected to leave until summer.

Donny Van de Beek (L) celebrates with his Ajax teammates after scoring their fourth goal against Chelsea in the Champions League group stage last year

"It's not that I can or want to do something right now," said Van de Beek FOX Sports Netherlands after the Ajax friendly against the Brugge Club in Qatar.

"I said it before, and I will say it again: I will stay in Ajax this season. And maybe next season too.

"These reports on Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but now it is not important. I have said that I will stay in Ajax and that I will do it 100 percent."

Van de Beek's contract in Ajax expires in June 2022.

Ajax finished third in his Champions League group this season, one point behind Valencia and Chelsea, and will face Getafe in the last 32 of the Europa League.

