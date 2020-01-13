Donald Trump, national anthem and the best bets for the college football championship

%MINIFYHTMLfdcb541bb7d704a69470d18133555cfc9% %MINIFYHTMLfdcb541bb7d704a69470d18133555cfc10%

All eyes will be on New Orleans on Monday night when the LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers meet in the 2020 national championship game College Football Playoff. LSU is currently favored by 5.5 points over Clemson, and the total is one of the highest in the history of national title games with 69.5. Surely there will be many fireworks, and in addition to betting on the game itself, you can bet on player accessories and more exotic options. Fans can bet if the former famous students of both schools will be shown on the air, and there are multiple betting options regarding President Donald Trump.

MORE: Get the latest NCAA odds and betting tips on Sports Insider

Props of the University American football championship

Donald Trump prop bets

Shore up Probabilities of & # 39; Yes & # 39; Probabilities & # 39; no & # 39; Will Trump show up on the broadcast? -500 +300 Will Trump wear a red tie? -1000 +500 Will Trump predict the winner before the kick-off? +400 -700 Will Trump sing along with the national anthem? -200 +150 Will Trump tweet during the game? +300 -500 Will Trump congratulate the winning team on Twitter? -1000 +500

Celebrity Appearances

Shore up Probabilities of & # 39; Yes & # 39; Probabilities & # 39; no & # 39; Will Drake be shown on the broadcast? +300 -500 Will James Carville be shown on broadcast? +400 -500 Will Jarvis Landry be shown on stream? +170 -250 Will Odell Beckham Jr. be shown on the broadcast? +170 -250 Will Shaq be shown on stream? -200 +150 Will "Perry Refrigerator,quot; be shown on the broadcast? +500 -1000

Spread prop bets

Shore up Possibilities Total times that "Heisman,quot; will be said on the broadcast More than 1.5 (-220); Less than 1.5 (+155) Total time to say "Tigers,quot; in the transmission More than 3.5 (-150); Less than 3.5 (+110) Will "29 in a row,quot; be said in the transmission? No (-200); Yes (+150) Will "local field advantage,quot; be said in the transmission? Yes (-140); No (+100) The player will kneel during the national anthem No (-2000); Yes (+1000)

%MINIFYHTMLfdcb541bb7d704a69470d18133555cfc11% %MINIFYHTMLfdcb541bb7d704a69470d18133555cfc12%

All bets and odds through BetOnline.ag

Joe Burrow over / under 369.5 aerial yards

At this time last year, no one would have believed that Burrow would have such high passes in a game for the title. However, Joe Brady brought the LSU offensive to the 21st century with schematics and road trees he learned in New Orleans under Sean Payton, and Burrow has broken dozens of school records as a result.

Burrow has launched more than 5,200 yards this season, and is on track to set the record percentage of completion of the NCAA's single season. He has completed at least 71 percent of his passes in each game, with an average of 372 YPG in the air. Clemson has the best scoring defense in the country, but the South Carolina Tigers haven't seen a quarterback like Burrow in 2019.

Trevor Lawrence above / below 284.5 aerial yards

Lawrence has been day and night from the first half of the season to the second half. Clemson's star quarterback threw eight interceptions in the team's first seven games, and it seems unlikely that the defending national champions will repeat after a slow start.

However, the second-year quarterback is back to his former self, and has not released a selection in seven consecutive games. He overcame an unstable start to take Clemson to the state of Ohio at the Fiesta Bowl, showing his willingness to put him in and run with the game on the line. Lawrence is likely to use his mobility again often, but the early action in this support bet is about to end.

MORE: Complete betting preview for LSU vs. Clemson

Will Odell Beckham Jr. be shown during the broadcast? Yes +170 / No -250

The meeting of Odell Beckham Jr. with former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry was not worth it as everyone expected this offseason. Cleveland was the favorite according to the NFL futures odds to win the AFC North for much of the offseason, but the Browns only managed to go 6-10.

OBJ loves reflectors, so you could enjoy the opportunity to see your old school game in the national championship after a bleak season. There are similar probabilities that Landry will be shown on television during the broadcast, but OBJ is more likely to be selected from a crowd and ESPN highlights it.

How many times will "Heisman,quot; be said during the broadcast? 1.5 times more / less

The safest bet on Monday night is for broadcasters to say the word "Heisman,quot; at least twice during the broadcast. Everyone has been excited about Burrow all year, and it is natural to call the LSU quarterback winner of the Heisman Trophy or mention that he won the Heisman Trophy several times in one or another facet.

In addition, Trevor Lawrence will probably be the favorite to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy during the summer, so it would be a shock not to hear Heisman mentioned at least two or three times.

Will President Trump predict a winner before the kick-off? Yes +400 / No -700

The 45th president of the United States loves sports, and confirmed that he will attend this game in person earlier this week. POTUS was in Tuscaloosa for the confrontation between LSU and Alabama in November, and has cordial relations with Ed Orgeron and Dabo Swinney. That's why Trump is unlikely to choose a winner before the game, but the winning coach can certainly expect a call from POTUS after the game.

Will President Trump tweet during the game? Yes +300 / No -500

Trump loves social media more than any other politician, but has restricted his use of Twitter over the past year. He is not as active on social media platforms as he was previously in his presidency, and does not usually tweet during major political or sporting events. The punters were sharp with the line for this.