Donald Trump called & # 39; Petty & # 39; for his reaction to the suspended presidential campaign of Cory Booker

The president mocks the New Jersey senator, while Booker's girlfriend, Rosario Dawson, shows solidarity after announcing his decision to leave the Democratic Presidential Primary Race.

Cory Booker has announced that he suspended his presidential campaign and Donald Trump I just couldn't let it pass. The president responded with a sarcastic tweet after the New Jersey senator broke the news on Monday, January 13.

"Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero voting territory, has just left the Democratic Presidential Primary Race," POTUS said on Twitter. He mockingly added: "Now I can rest easy tonight. I was so worried that one day I would have to face him face to face with him!"

Trump's apparent excavation of Booker's withdrawal from the Democratic primary has proved counterproductive, and many people called him by his mean comments. "The meanness of everything," said one in the president's tweet. Another responded similarly: "It's mean."

Another nicknamed the 73-year-old man "so embarrassing," while another said, "He's sick." Someone else said: "No 69 Trump, the next best troll on the Internet, I hate this neeega." Another user wrote: "Shame on you. Tweets like a teenager."

"This is beginning to become childish," Trump's reaction to Booker's announcement said. Another suggested, "man, someone take your phone away," while others laughed at the president's sarcastic tweet.

Booker turned to his own social media account to announce his decision to leave the Democratic Presidential Primary Career. "With all my heart I share this news: I am suspending my campaign for president," so he posted on Twitter. "To my team, followers and everyone who gave me a chance, thank you. I am very proud of what we built and I feel nothing but faith in what we can achieve together."

His girlfriend Rosario Dawson He later showed his support for him when he tweeted: "Cory, you continue to inspire me every day. On this trip, you and your remarkable team have represented the best of us and I know you will continue to do so. Thank you. See you. I love you." He sweetly replied: "I love you so much, honey."

Rosario Dawson tweets a message of support after Cory Booker announces the withdrawal of the Democratic primary.

Meanwhile, fans have expressed disappointment at not being able to see the actress as the First Lady of the United States. "And today marks the end of the First Lady Rosario Dawson 2020 campaign, my sweet, what's up?" One tweeted. Another added: "As a nation, we have lost the potential for a first lady of Rosario Dawson. Devastating."

"As a mixed world, I will always be bitter that we, as a nation, missed the opportunity to have Rosario Dawson as FLOTUS," someone else reacted similarly to the news. "Honestly, I can't believe this rebuff of the category of & # 39; First Lady & # 39; for Rosario Dawson," read another comment.

In response to fan reactions, Booker jokingly revealed that his mother was also disappointed that the actress has lost the opportunity to be FLOTUS. "Have you been talking to my mom?" tweeted along with a link to the news.