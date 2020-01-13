DJ Qualls reveals his sexuality in a new social media post

Following his appearance in The Jim Jeffries show, In Comedy Central, the 41-year-old actor, DJ Qualls, revealed that he is gay. The actor best known for his roles in Travel Y The nucleus He turned to his Twitter account on Saturday to reveal the news.

Qualls said on his Twitter account: "Yes, I am gay. He has been gay all this time." DJ Qualls went on to say that he was tired of worrying about the way people would perceive him, adding that it was a big fear for him. See your career negatively affected.

Daniel Joseph, also known as DJ Qualls, won the role in the 2000 comedy, Travel, like the shy virgin, Kyle Edwards, who goes out to the world with some of his friends to get an s * x tape that was sent by mistake to one of the boy's girlfriends.

The website of the actor's movie database on the Internet also lists some of its other features, including The core, the hustle and the flow, as much as The new boy. In addition, he also had a role in the dramatic comedy of 2009, Last day of summer.

It's 11:20 pm. I just went on stage in a @jimjefferies Show in San Diego. Yes, I'm gay. I've been gay all this time. Tired of worrying about what people think of me. Tired of worrying about what I would do to my career. – DJ Qualls (@TheOnlyDJQualls) January 11, 2020

Qualls appeared on other television shows like CSI, Breaking Bad, LostY Big Bang Theory. Five years ago, he also got a role in The man in the high castle. The Amazon Prime series explores the idea of ​​what would have happened if the Germans had defeated the Allied forces during World War II.

Qualls has also found work in other series and videos, including for "Boys,quot; by Britney Spears, as well as "I & # 39; m Just A Kid,quot; by Simple Plan. DJ Qualls had a small role in the zombie apocalyptic TV show, Z nation That was canceled last year.

During a session of Reddit Ask Me Anything, DJ Qualls discussed what his childhood was like, stating that when he grew up, other children at school harassed him relentlessly. It was for that reason that he chose to star The new boy, In addition to the "garbage load,quot; of money, he was paid for lead.



