Discover the possible state of Vicky Gulvalson in the new season of & # 39; RHOC & # 39;

Bravo / Tommy Garcia

A new report also reveals which housewives will return for the next season 15 of the reality series Bravo, while things do not look good for Gina Kirschenheiter.

Up News Info –

Bravo has been struggling to decide who of the cast members is going to stay in the next season of "The true housewives of Orange County"In addition, fans are curious about whether the network will be restored or not Vicky GulvansonThe state as regular in season 15. However, a new report suggests that nothing has changed for Vicky.

According to Radar Online, Vicky will not be elevated and will remain in his "friend" status degraded once again if he accepts his offer. "Vicki has not yet decided whether to accept a friend role again," a source said. "She has time to accept or reject Bravo's bigwigs offer."

The report also reveals which housewives will return for the new season. "Confirmed and picked up for the cast of RHOC for next season are Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-BurkeY Kelly Dodd"the source said, adding that the letters were sent to the ladies on Thursday and Friday.

Although Tamra got one, it was said that she was close to being fired from the program.

Meanwhile, things don't look good for Gina Kirschenheiter. "Gina could get something last minute, but they didn't send her a van with the rest of the ladies," the source revealed.

This comes after Bravo reportedly could be making a big cast change by firing the entire cast. "The collection letters will be sent the week of January 6 and nobody is safe," said an internal source about the future of housewives. "Bravo executives are considering firing everyone. They don't want the program to be boring," the source explained. "They are making the decision now and they will let the ladies know in a few days."

It was reported that executives wanted to maintain strong ratings for "RHOC." "People tuned in to Vicki's drama, but they also saw her when she wasn't there," the source said, insisting that the reality slut "doesn't drive the entire show."