Discontented victims while Nepal revives the transitional justice process | Nepal News

Kathmandu, Nepal – The transitional justice process in Nepal, which has stalled for years, appears to be ready to take a step forward, as the authorities plan to begin national consultations with victims and stakeholders.

Nepal formed two commissions in 2015 to address transitional justice, but activists say it has been plagued by political delays and interference.

The two bodies have been missing since last year, but this week, a recommendation committee established by the government is ready to recommend officials to be appointed to the two commissions: the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (CVR) and the Commission Research on Compliance with Missing Persons (CIEDP).

The government initiated national consultations on Monday with victims regarding the Transitional Justice Law (TJA), but the victims of Nepal's civil war that lasted a decade (1996-2006) state that the government's processes are " superficial "and do not take into account the voices of the victims.

& # 39; Little progress & # 39;

The government's measure to amend the TJA in 2014 to grant amnesty to people accused of serious human rights violations has faced criticism from victims and rights groups, which require amending the TJA to match the standards International The Supreme Court declared the constitutional amendments in 2015.

More than 16,000 people were killed and about 1,400 disappeared during the civil war between the Maoists and the Nepalese army. The war ended in 2006 when the Maoists and the government signed the Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

More than 13 years later, little progress has been made in the cases, said the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and TRIAL International in December.

Since then, the former Maoist party has merged with the Moderate Communist Party of Nepal (CPN-UML) to form the Communist Party of Nepal, which currently governs the country of nearly 30 million.

"Government officials, victims and other interested parties will discuss the amendment to the Transitional Justice Law. We will incorporate their comments and begin drafting the amendment of the bill," he told Al Dhanraj Gyawali, spokesman for the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs (MoLJP). Jazeera

"We expect around 80 participants in each (of the seven) provinces."

The Common Platform of Victims of Conflicts (CVCP) of the group of victims has opposed what they say is a method of superficial consultation.

"We had asked the government to carry out consultations at the village level, and not only at the provincial level. We wanted the consultation to incorporate as many victims' voices as possible and that the process be extended in a few months. We are unhappy with the modality of the consultation itself, "says Bhagiram Chaudhary, president of CVCP. "Our participation in the consultation will be critical."

Clause of victims against amnesty

On Monday morning before the consultation, CVCP protested against the Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu, claiming that the consultation was too short, was only for display and was not transparent. They claimed that it was not intended to benefit the victims.

The groups of victims had also requested that the Law be amended before appointing the officers of the two commissions.

The two commissions together have received about 65,000 complaints, but were unable to investigate all claims and report their findings within their initial two-year term.

His terms were extended several times, before expiring at the beginning of last year. Now the government seems ready to drive the transitional justice process.

"We have received about 60 applications for positions in the two commissions, and we have studied them. We are ready to make our recommendations by the end of the week," said Sharmila Karki, spokesman for the committee in charge of recommending officials to both. commissions

"We don't know when the government will name them or how the process will proceed after that."

Ram Bhandari, president of the National Alliance of Victims of Conflicts, says that the government should not rush with the appointment of transitional bodies without modifying the TJA, as it grants amnesty to the perpetrators.

"Of course, we want the two commissions to be re-formed so that they can carry out the transitional justice process. But if they are re-formed now, it will be based on existing laws, and we don't want that," Bhandari said. , who separated from CVCP in 2018.

"The recommendation commission has not consulted with the victims, and seems to be the victim of political interventions."