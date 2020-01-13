Did two couples of 90-day boyfriends separate?

In the last installment of the whole world his name is Michael and unhappy, also known as 90 day promisedEveryone was called Michael and unhappy! Well, almost everyone. There's also Anna Y MusselNeither of them was named Michael, but both seemed unhappy.
When the spectators last registered with them, Mursel was expelled and stayed in a hotel. He refused to confront his family and agreed to leave Anna and her three children and return to Turkey. Mursel finally returned to Anna's house to retrieve her things, the two continued to cry and talk to each other through translation applications on their phones. In a confessional, Anna said she was angry and thought she would choose her, but that didn't happen.
"I am suffering too much," Mursel said with the help of his application.
"My heart is broken," Anna said.
He went on like this for a while.
"I want to kiss you," said Mursel.
"I want to hit you," Anna replied.
Finally, after many tears, Mursel collected his things and returned to the hotel to prepare for his departure. Mursel said he thought about changing his mind, but chose his mother. As the only child in the family, he said he felt compelled to listen to them and return to Turkey.
Anna ended up taking Mursel to the airport, where they cried a little more and not once, but twice it seemed she was going to change her mind and go home with her. But he did not. And if time could return, he said he would do it differently. He said he regrets his decision, but he did.
"It has broken my heart and I will not return from this. I don't think I can," he said.
Is your story over? We are not betting on that yet.
In the meantime…
Angela and Michael
After her K-1 visa was destined to be denied, Angela headed to Nigeria. There, Michael received her with a cake.
"I will fight like hell to find out what happened," Angela promised.
In Nigeria, Michael gave Angela a watch with his photos and transmitted the information he received from his immigration lawyer: they should get married in Nigeria and apply for a spouse's visa. Angela does not agree with this plan, said it is her family's right to see her walk down the aisle in the United States.
Mike and Natalie
In Ukraine, Mike and Natalie sat for an interview and their departure time was fast approaching. The producer asked Natalie if she loved Mike. She waited. And I waited "God, it's hard," he said, before explaining that there is potential for love there and, since she is a woman, it is fine that she is not sure. Yes, this is your fiance.
Once Mike left the interview, he started packing and the two got even more. Natalie didn't understand why he was so upset. She said that any couple who has only been together three times and says that everything is fine is lying. When he was not returning to his way of thinking, she threw the engagement ring in her purse.
"I returned Mike's ring because he wanted me to show some action, but he didn't," he said, hoping he would return the ring.
Mike went to say goodbye to Natalie's mother and he cried in his arms and said he didn't know. She told him not to worry.
Michael and Juliana
With her wedding day quickly approaching, Juliana … joined Michael's ex-wife, Sarah. While having coffee, Juliana told Sarah the story of her previous marriage. She said she basically organized through her church and their families. She was 17, he was 34 and they got married after only four months together. Once they got married, she said her behavior changed dramatically, he wanted her to stay at home and not work. Sarah said that after talking to her, she realized that Juliana had more depth than she thought. The two took their bond to the next level when Sarah accompanied Juliana to the seamstress to keep her wedding dress. There, Sarah gave Juliana advice on how to deal with Michael.
Blake and Jasmin
Blake took Jasmin to a show for an artist he worked with. "I really don't care," he said about the program. Afraid of being alone with people who drank, smoked and made a lot of noise, she brought her sister with her. On the show, she sat at the table with her sister and Blake's friend, Rita, was there to provoke drama. He said Jasmin was sitting there, not really feeling rap music (Jasmin said he didn't like rap), and along with Rita, some of Blake's other friends were worried that he would only marry Blake to be with his sister , not with Blake
Tania and Syngin
Tania returned to the United States after her stay in Costa Rica and … continued fighting. The meeting was happy at first, but on the trip back to their shed, the two began to discuss their future. I was angry because he didn't do the carpentry workshop while she was away. He said they had no money for that, that they live in a shed. Are you looking to the future, and that might not include it?
90 day promised airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in TLC.