Desperate residents ignore the dangers of the Philippine volcano and return home

TAGAYTAY, Philippines – Philippine officials appealed Monday to desperate residents who were evacuated from endangered cities by the erupting Taal volcano so that they do not return home due to the risk.
Thousands of villagers were evacuated within a few hours of Monday after the sudden escalation of volcano activity on Sunday, with the warning of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the state of an impending "dangerous eruption,quot; that could cause a "violent tsunami,quot; in the waters of the lake surrounding the volcanic island. The institute raised the alert level to four on a scale of five on Sunday.
The initial explosion on Sunday sent a cloud of ash half a mile into the air in a spectacular sight that surprised many in the communities around the volcano, which is about 40 miles south of Manila. The ashes of the volcano arrived in the capital on Monday.
The eruption forced the cancellation of flights at Manila's main airport, while electricity was cut in large areas in the surrounding province of Batangas. During the night, the earthquakes associated with the rumbling volcano shook many areas. And the rains overnight aggravated the deterioration of the situation, turning the thick ash into thick and solidifying mud that adhered to cars, windows and roofs.
But the dangerous situation did not deter some people from returning to their homes after they initially fled to a safe place. Some residents found ways to return to control their livestock despite warnings of dangers.
"We are asking for government assistance to bring more soldiers to help us control our residents who ignore the warnings and return," said Wilson Maralit, the mayor of the city of Balete, which is located on the lake surrounding the volcano. “They escape from our safety cord and are returning there. While we also understand that they want to control their livestock, we don't want them to suffer damage. "
At dawn on Monday, residents of nearby cities were cleaning the mud from their windows and roofs, even as the tremors continued to shake the surrounding cities. The level four alert meant that the volcano was preparing for a dangerous eruption that could throw ashes up to 10 miles to the sky, sending thick smoke and ashes across the surface of the lake.
"There is a fear that at any time this may explode," said the mayor. “We ask people to leave and we rescue them. At first they didn't want to leave, but when they saw that it was still throwing ashes and steam yesterday afternoon they were forced to leave. ”
However, he said, many men returned to insure their homes and cattle despite warnings.
"They said they had pigs, horses and cows to take care of, and they just can't leave everything," Maralit added.
Senator Francis Tolentino, former mayor of Tagaytay, where many of the evacuees were taken away, warned that the volcano could continue to rumble for days or even weeks.
"The cities surrounding the lake are still in shock," said Tolentino. "I call on everyone, the residents of the affected communities, to follow the instructions of the local authorities and not return immediately to their homes until the situation has calmed down a bit."
He said Sunday's events "happened too quickly," which forced many residents to flee with their clothes on.
"There was no time to prepare your belongings," he said in an interview. “Right now, we are already seeing some ghost towns. But some people are coming back. "
He said that the city of Talisay, province of Batangas, has been largely emptied of its residents. According to the government, almost 10,000 people have been evacuated from eight cities, and more than 100 national and international flights have been canceled in Manila.
Rea Torres, who is from the city of Dita in Batangas, said she and her aunt, Leonila Fungot, stayed up practically all night because of volcanic activity.
"An earthquake was very strong last night," said Fungot. "He shook us, which sent us both to pray."
The National Council for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction strongly urged "a total evacuation,quot; of the volcanic island and surrounding areas that are susceptible to a volcanic tsunami, or those that live within an eight mile radius of the main crater.
The volcanic island has been showing signs of activity since the beginning of last year, and has exploded a dozen times in recent history. The picturesque volcano is located on a lake that partly fills a caldera formed thousands of years ago, and is a popular attraction for tourists who see it from a ridge in the province of Cavite to the north.