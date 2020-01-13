Desperate residents ignore the dangers of the Philippine volcano and return home

TAGAYTAY, Philippines – Philippine officials appealed Monday to desperate residents who were evacuated from endangered cities by the erupting Taal volcano so that they do not return home due to the risk.

Thousands of villagers were evacuated within a few hours of Monday after the sudden escalation of volcano activity on Sunday, with the warning of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the state of an impending "dangerous eruption,quot; that could cause a "violent tsunami,quot; in the waters of the lake surrounding the volcanic island. The institute raised the alert level to four on a scale of five on Sunday.

The initial explosion on Sunday sent a cloud of ash half a mile into the air in a spectacular sight that surprised many in the communities around the volcano, which is about 40 miles south of Manila. The ashes of the volcano arrived in the capital on Monday.