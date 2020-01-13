Deshaun Watson positive about the future after the Houston Texans playoffs | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLa03760ece2850e847b29a67d08bc243f9% %MINIFYHTMLa03760ece2850e847b29a67d08bc243f10%

Watson and the Texans were unable to respond to a surprising return from the Chiefs, who scored 41 points unanswered





Deshaun Watson finished the regular season 333 of 495 passes for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns, in addition to running for 413 yards and seven scores on 82 carries

Deshaun Watson insists that the best is yet to come for the Houston Texans after the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated them from the playoffs on Sunday.

The Texans gave up a 24-point lead when Andy Reid's team scored seven straight and 41 unanswered points to seal a spot in the AFC Championship game with a 51-31 victory.

Watson finished the game with 388 aerial yards, two touchdown passes and a ground score, just to see Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs offensive destroy the Texans defense.

"The momentum changed and we couldn't get it back, that's all," he told reporters.

"They kept making plays, the crowd got in and we couldn't reverse the momentum."

"That's playoff football, two great teams playing, coming and going, we couldn't change the script."

"The game never ends, regardless of whether you are 10 or 24. You saw last week when I was 16 (against the Buffalo Bills) and we changed it in the last quarter."

"The game never ends. I'm going to keep fighting while I'm healthy in that field."

Watson has been outstanding throughout the season, leading the Texans to the Divisional Round with an impressive individual exhibition in the second half and the extra time of the wild card victory over the Bills.

Sunday night's game potentially advanced the next big long-term double at Watson and Mahomes, as the pair showed the evolution of the quarterbacks in the NFL.

He scored Watson's third postseason game in his career, with the intention of choosing in the 2017 draft to return for his fourth next season.

He added: "The future is bright for this organization, for this city, for this team, for this wardrobe. There is no way to discourage me for the future, everything is positive.

"We did a lot this season, we went through many ups and downs. For us to be one of the last eight teams is huge, there are many teams at home that would like to be in this position and playing this game

"There is no need to be disappointed, I am encouraged by this organization.

"As long as I'm in this organization and in this city, we're definitely going to be in games like this, so we'll keep moving forward."

"This organization is still on the rise, it is still new. The best is yet to come."

The 24-year-old did not refrain from showing his support to head coach Bill O & # 39; Brien, whose future with the organization has been scrutinized this season.

"I love that man," Watson said. "I will play hard for that man.

"You can say what you want to say through the media, but as long as I'm a quarterback, he's great with me. He's going to get 110 percent every time he goes out to the field, I'm always supporting that man." "